Senior Goodbye: Sammi Bushman

Sitting on a ski lift my freshman year, Ethen Whattam asked me what I wanted to do in college. “I want to be a journalist and join the newspaper, BUT,” I hesitated.
“You can do it,” Whattam replied, telling me all the great things journalists do. “You should do it.”
So I dropped the ski fraternity and joined The Daily.
My first mentor was then-science editor Emma Bueren, who taught me to persevere through hard topics and not to underestimate myself. Sitting in one of Emma’s meetings was where I met Molly Quinton, then-copy chief and now my forever friend. Throughout my time at The Daily, Molly offered me advice, criticism, gave me the space and strength to grow, and convinced me to do the thing that I was most afraid of: pick a major. Thank you, Molly, for teaching me not to double space after a punctuation mark, for shading my copy skills, and laughing at my dumb jokes.
As I developed from trepedatious writer into a regular newsroom presence, editor Tim Kenney provided me with every opportunity possible to put my name on the front page. My first column, Media Under the Microscope, made me feel like I maybe had a future in journalism after all.
Then I met Kellyn, a spicy queen who judged my syntactical sins and social sins all the same. She welcomed me into her life with open arms and for the first time, I felt like I had found a real community in college, at The Daily.
That spring, I took photo development with Caean Couto. Thanks Caean for a chaotic Dev class that ultimately made me believe in myself as a photographer. You gave me opportunities I was afraid to give myself and radiated confidence, even if it was fake, when I felt insignificant.
The Daily has fundamentally changed who I am over the past four years; thanks to all the people that make up our little world. I’ve laid out private parts of my life in articles, learned to be proud of who I am, and reluctantly agreed to write while concussed or hungover for the good of the CMS. I’ve learned how toxic a workplace can be, but also how good coworkers and friends can lift you up on the bleakest of days.
Rachel, you’ve been there for me when no one else was, to listen or joke or scream while munching on Cheeze-It’s in the elevator. We’ve run through rainstorms and cornfields and stuck together on trans-Mediterranean hungover plane rides. You better invite me to your wedding or I’ll sue.
Conor, you entered my journalism journey later on. I got to ski with you before things went to hell and that’s really all that matters.
Christine, who bought me an ice cream bar one spring day two years ago, you have quickly become my journalism wife, full of support and talent and mad skillz.
Armon, our friendship has been tumultuous and full of innuendos I can’t publish. Stop being so mean to yourself and get a job.
Thank you to all my U-District sources for taking me under your wing and making me feel big in the enormous world of journalism.
Thank you Sierra, for being my desk mate and literally letting me into your home when I had none.
Josh, Hailey, Lydia, Mo, Leslie, Ethan, Charlie, Trevor, Jake, Mira, Emma, all of my writers during my short time as science editor, and everyone else who makes up the newsroom: you — and hopefully me too — are the future.
I am not a star writer. I did not write breaking news or many in-depth stories. I was sometimes overwhelmed by my mental health and forgot a photography assignment. I’ve cried a lot in the Communications Building.
But this has not stopped me from seeing all of what The Daily does and the ways in which the staff has lifted others, including myself, up. I see everyone working hard, pouring passion into articles, and confidently ignoring their hit count in favor of being proud of the work.
Journalism is hard AF. It’s one part cult, two parts ethical dilemma, and one large portion of fatigue.
I am far from perfect, but thanks to everyone at The Daily, I know I can be successful wherever I end up. The many blunders, achievements, and edits I’ve received over the years have made the future bright, even now when the professional path seems so dark.
Sammi Bushman
Science Editor Spring 2019
The Daily Winter 2017-Spring 2020
