Senior Goodbye: Josh Kirshenbaum

I’ve been writing this thing in my head for the past four years now.
When I became sports editor as a wide-eyed freshman, it was just a couple of months before I saw my then-senior coworkers put their final thoughts to paper, knowing that four years later — forever, it seemed — it would be my turn. The next year, it happened again, only this time with the first staff I got to work with for a full three quarters, and the reminder came back. Last June, it really hit home.
The Daily has defined my college experience. I’ve gotten to travel across the country, cover countless amazing people and athletes, tell multitudes of stories, from the most mundane weekday recaps to games and features I still look back on in awe that I got the chance to write.
And now, it’s my turn to say goodbye. But mostly, it’s my turn to say thanks. And woah boy, did I build up a lot to cover in four years.
First, to the two that have been there the whole way. I met Hailey the first day of winter quarter freshman year at a section meeting only she and I showed up for, and Alec a few weeks later when we walked across campus in the rain on a holiday to find an open coffee shop to talk about what we thought the sports section could be. On an individual level, it’s been amazing to see each of you grow in your own ways, and as a group, it’s been amazing to see how three young sportswriters can have such an effect on an entire paper.
To the two of you, you started this whole process freshman year as my right hand and my left, and in the years since, we’ve done some great things together. Alec, you’ve been the best beat buddy, travel companion, debate opponent, successor, and friend I could ask for. Hailey, you probably account for 85% of my gray hairs — each one of them has been worth it — and you’ll have forever to give me more.
To Andy, the next one. I remember my vetting process for you. It was fall quarter 2018, when I had five beat writers to cover an athletic department, and I sat across from you and asked you to describe a game (any game) to me. About 30 seconds into your answer, I had a pretty good feeling. The section is in good hands with you; make it even better next year.
To the rest of the sportswriters who have come and gone — Cody, Aaron, Chris, Kyle, Eddy, and so many more — thank you for giving me so much of your time in college. I hope I was able to do close to as much for you as you did for me.
To all of the photographers I worked with — Conor, Lydia, Caean, Ethan, Molly, and so many more — thanks for being as integral a part of our coverage as any writer. You all are tremendously talented, and I can’t wait to see what you go on to do.
And to the new writers, my latest crop of dev kids, thank you for sticking through this. You’re being asked to do something no sports writers here have ever been asked to do; take pride in that challenge and opportunity. I can’t wait to see what you do when everything starts to come back.
And now to the editors. To Alexis and Moh, thank you for being crazy or desparate or optimistic enough to hand the section to a kid who had been on a beat for all of two months. Susana, thank you for bearing with an overeager dev-baby-turned-editor; I miss the Bay Area pride of the Sports/News Nook. Angie, thank you for putting me in my place and telling me to take a deep breath when I needed it. That lesson has stuck with me more than almost any other.
Rebecca, thank you for being calm, yet driven. I’ll never forget how composed and collected you were as the end of your year went from an easy wind-down to crazy in the span of a few nights.
Then, to this year. I wasn’t nearly as comfortable as managing editor as I was with sports, but Mira, thank you for letting me try to take the step. I hope I was able to help. To Trevor and Sam and all of your copy editors, and Jenna and Dylan and all of your designers: yeah … sorry about sports. Rachel, you’re the new old face in the room. Use your experience to make everyone else around you better. To the new editors — Jake, Ash, Armon, and Hannah — you all have done absolutely incredible things with your respective sections. Seeing you four grow and take on your roles has been my favorite part of being managing editor.
And to Mac, I’m amazed at the things you’ve done so far, and I can’t wait to see what happens next. Trust yourself, trust the team around you. You’ve got this.
The Daily has defined my college experience. I’ve seen more, learned more, done more inside the orange walls of the newsroom and the confines of a press box (or tent) than anyone could hope to get in a classroom. I didn’t have to work late nights, or doubleheaders, or sit through rainouts and lightning delays, or get a flat tire in Oregon in the middle of the night, or pull redeyes, or write hundreds of articles and send tens of thousands of tweets; I had the opportunity to do all of those things, and for that, I’m tremendously lucky and grateful.
Thank you.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Managing Editor Fall 2019 - Spring 2020
Sports Editor Spring 2017 - Summer 2019
The Daily Fall 2016 - Spring 2020
