Dear class of 2020

The University of Washington was the first school in the nation to go online, located in Seattle, the U.S. epicenter. The weekend before winter term finals, I bought a flight home excited to have an extra week of home cooked meals. The severity of the health crisis hadn’t hit yet, and I thought I’d be coming back to Seattle in two short weeks. The first day of sheltering in place in my home in California was March 17th, my 22nd birthday. Soon after, I found out that spring term would be held online, and graduation was canceled. Both emails were anticipated. Regardless, each time I read the words, it stung. The experiences held in college’s senior year spring term are unmatched. It was our quarter to finally let loose and celebrate our hard work, to solidify the many relationships we have made before moving away, and to get closure from a transition period before entering the “real world.”
It was immediately clear that this loss was not the worst to come. No graduation, no senior trip, no future job. I’ve done six internships, worked on two research projects, transitioned through three jobs, studied abroad twice, acted as president of a campus club, assumed the role as vice president of my sorority, participated in a fellowship, and completed a double major. Through all of this, I hoped that I could secure a job out of college that could start my career. I have applied to over 100 jobs in the past three months and reached out to my network. But I am back at home with one week left of college, finishing my degree in my childhood bedroom, with no job and no plan.
As I read through article after article about the negative effects this pandemic is having on the class of 2020, I resonate. I resonate with every single one. The challenges of regressing back to high school life, the job market going almost completely dry, and the disappointment of losing those final moments of goodbyes. Not to mention, more information surfacing about this pandemic having lifelong negative effects on our class.
I refuse to let these fears paralyze me, my hard work, and my future goals.
I am filled with fear, stress, defeat, and uncertainty. More importantly though, I am filled with gratitude. I’m grateful for more things than I can name but in moments like this, I am grateful for my life experiences and people who have taught me to approach life with a growth mindset and “entrepreneurial” view. Don’t look at what you can’t do but look at what you CAN do. In challenging times, rather than worrying about what’s out of our control, focus on the new opportunities arising. There are new opportunities out there that we must find and grab. We have the chance to reshape the future and our class will be in the driver's seat. They call us the “unlucky graduates”, which may be true in one sense, but I would argue that we are also the lucky ones. We are lucky because we are given these unprecedented times to make something out of them. We have a unique opportunity. The class of 2020 has endured plenty of events that have changed the course of this world: 9/11, the rise of the digital era, the political turmoil of the latest decade, and now a global pandemic. We know how to fight and overcome.
I’ve taken this recent time at home to reflect on how grateful I am for everyone in my life. My parents who have given me the strongest lifelong foundations I could ever imagine. My friends for always supporting me and lifting me up. My teachers who have given me perspective and challenged my thinking. We must use what we have gained and built over our 22 years of life to jump in and reshape this country and world. It won’t be easy, but me and my fellow classmates must rise up and tenaciously take on this opportunity by pushing through the uncertainty and challenges yet to come. We will overcome those. We will overcome this. And class of 2020, through perseverance and greatness, we will redefine the future.
Carly Bainbridge
UW undergraduate, International Studies & Law, Societies, and Justice 2020
