Senior Goodbye: Lydia Ely

The last season of a TV show never lives up to expectations. Maybe the fan-favorite couple doesn’t end up together, maybe the show loses its magic, or maybe your favorite character goes on a rampage with her dragon without any believable character development to reach that breaking point. But isn’t that life? (Perhaps not the last one.)
The class of 2020’s senior spring did not live up to expectations. There are a lot of goodbyes I never properly got to say, so I guess I should say them now.
To the photographers and editors that came before me — Conor, Caean, any photographers I’ve met on assignment — you are everything I strive to be. Watching and learning from your tenacity, creativity, integrity has been a great honor, and I hope to channel it as life moves on.
Conor, I would have gone crazy without you this year. We must have pissed quite a few people off those times in media rooms with our jokes, but it was well worth it. You believed in my potential as an editor and a photographer, even when I didn’t. I truly look up to you, as a friend and a photographer, and am so lucky to have not been the pickiest eater on all those road trips. We respect all yeets and sends.
To the photographers that I’ve worked with at The Daily, you all are rock stars. We were able to tell beautiful and important visual stories about protests, local restaurants, house shows, and a freaking pandemic. To all the younger photogs at The Daily, watching you grow in skill and confidence has been truly amazing — especially all my sports trainees. It brings me so much joy to know that you all will become far better photographers than I.
To Mo, the newsroom became a brighter place with you around. I am so grateful to have you as my co-editor. The insight you brought and your passion for life made the photo desk a more joyful and balanced place. I can’t wait to see all the places you go and the stories you tell, especially with your camera.
To the sports crew, dear god your patience with me — and my captions — has been inspiring. We all know how clueless I was about sports when I started, and your willingness to teach me the rules and answer silly questions has renewed my love for sports and given me a new favorite type of photography.
Hailey, our conversations about tea and Robert Pattinson and so much more have been such a great pleasure. Sometimes, it’s a little intimidating to be one of the few women in the press box, and seeing you lead the way has allowed me to understand that I belong in those spaces.
Josh, you have been the best (or worst?) source of dad jokes in the newsroom. Your excitement for the value of journalism and your passion for The Daily is infectious. There’s no one I’d rather sing along to that one Depeche Mode song with.
Andy, I know everything is up in the air right now, but you are doing an amazing job leading the sports section through it. Your writers are lucky to have you, and I feel robbed of the countless sing-alongs and dance parties we would have had this quarter.
Alec, you have a unique talent for finding the human in a story and sharing it. Soon enough, you’re going to be writing stories about sports that the whole wide world will read. You will change things with your writing. Working with you made me a better editor, photographer, and friend. Thank you for making me admit when I need help, holding me accountable, and dealing with my chaotic energy on all those road trips. I am the luckiest person in the world to call you one of my best friends — and a natural at sports photography.
To the late night crew, we did good. Working with you until well past 11 p.m. was never easy, but man, it was fun. There’s a sort of catharsis in the work we did, and getting to hold those physical weekly editions, Game Dailies, and Pacific Waves was incredibly rewarding. Abby, Jenna, Dylan, Peyton, somehow you transitioned that feeling to the beautiful web editions we put together this quarter. You all are incredibly creative, and I loved working with you to put out a product we can be proud of.
Dylan, we sure had good times listening to music and quoting Twin Peaks. Working from home is significantly less fun because I don’t get to sit next to you. Trevor and Sam, thank you for your never ending patience with my stupid grammar questions, and for dealing with all of the errors in this letter. Trevor, you do more than I thought possible and somehow still were able to help me edit things and rant about politics when I needed it.
To everyone I’ve worked with in my time at The Daily, wow. Now is more important than ever to carry the values of truth-telling and working for the community to wherever you go, be that journalism or anywhere else. The work you do, especially by those covering COVID-19 and the ongoing protests, gives a voice to what is true and works to keep power in check. To the editorial staff, I admire you all and will take the lessons I’ve learned from each of you with me throughout life.
Chamidae, working on Beneath the Threads with you changed my idea of what I could be as a journalist. I saw you connecting with people, leading with creativity, and realized that I could do that with my photography as well. Hold on tight to what you have — not everyone is gifted with such confidence, strength of voice, and style.
Natalie, you are growing into yourself every day, and it fills me with such joy to see that. Talking about music and frustrations and Jay Inslee with you has been such a gift. I am so excited for what you have in store.
Mira, our fearless leader, you did not have a simple year to be EIC, but you took it all in stride. You held me as I cried, you let me nap that one time I accidentally ate that cookie before production, you reminded me to value my mental and physical health. Your leadership has calmed me and given me confidence in my abilities, especially when I had no idea what I was doing. Thank you for your friendship, your enthusiasm when discussing philosophy and the big questions of the world, and your reading of my chakras. When the yoga studios open back up, you’re the first person I’m calling.
I like to move on from things, to constantly believe that my peak has yet to come, that things will only be better from here on, but I can’t help but think that these have been the days I’ll look back at the fondest. Of course that’s not true, as I hope to hold many of you close to me and make new memories throughout the years, but there will always exist these moments, frozen in amber, of the days spent in that dingy old room in the communications building. The TV show didn’t end up as expected, but damn, what a ride it has been.
I measure my life in songs and playlists, so I made one for this time of transition. Listen to it or not, but these are the songs that will remind me of these golden years. Perhaps it’s cheesy to end on a quote, but this one is from my favorite musical, Wicked, so I’m making an exception.
“And now whatever way our stories end / I know you have rewritten mine / By being my friend.”
Lydia Ely
Co-Photo Editor Summer 2019-Spring 2020
The Daily Spring 2018 - Spring 2020
