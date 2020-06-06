Senior Goodbye: Ryan Phelan

I didn’t join The Daily on a whim. I knew that upon entering college I wanted to write. But I never wrote for a high school paper and I had no idea how to turn my writing into a marketable skill. It would be months before I’d begin academic coursework in communications or journalism, and I lacked confidence that I could turn my goals into a reality. I didn’t join on a whim; I applied to prove to myself that I could. I had no idea what to expect, but it’s one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made.
At my first pitch meeting for the Arts & Leisure section, my ears perked up when the word “review” entered the air. The review in question was for an under-the-radar children’s animated film Rock Dog, about a Tibetan Mastiff that leaves his post as a guard on Snow Mountain (the actual name), abandoning his father and a village with a ban on music, to become a rock star.
It was terrible. But picking up that pitch was one of the best decisions I ever made because from the second I stepped into a college newsroom, I milked the chance to write about what I love: entertainment.
Over the next three years, I wrote quarterly TV streaming recaps and previews and turned around Netflix shows for review on weekends. I got the chance to profile leaders behind a Chinese-language student radio station and passionate conducting students charged with leading non-music major Philharmonia Orchestras.
I didn’t know what it meant to be a reporter when I came to the UW, but The Daily taught me. I learned to take journalistic rigor and apply it to the things I loved. I learned that everyone has a story to share and the joy that comes with helping someone share it.
Plus, I got to see my byline in a real print newspaper! I got to sit in preview screenings for films for review. I’m immensely privileged to have gotten these opportunities and I never want to take that for granted.
I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to edit my work, specifically Mohammed Kloub, Colin Piwtorak, Rebecca Gross, Cameron Eldridge, Sierra Stella, Andreas Redd, Mira Petrillo, and Armon Mahdavi. Your feedback has been invaluable to me for my growth as a writer, reporter, coworker, and human being and I can’t give enough thanks for the opportunities I’ve been given. Thanks to the copy editors who’ve made me look good with every edit and to the illustrators and photographers for all the work that they do.
I want to give extra thanks to Cameron and Sierra, who guided the arts section during the bulk of my time at The Daily. Cameron, you gave me countless opportunities to write about what I love and always pushed me to seek out interesting stories. Without your encouragement, I never would have jumped into column writing or felt comfortable writing about pop culture. Sierra, your edits always made my writing so much better, and your collaborative mindset made writing for you a whole lot of fun. Thank you for always making the arts section an inviting place to be a part of.
I also want to thank all my fellow Daily staffers and coworkers for being great people, whether we’re real life friends or mutual Twitter followers passing in the night.
Lastly, thank you to my amazing support network for making my time at the UW so special. I’m grateful for Liala, my family, and my brothers in Theta Xi for being my most ardent supporters, as well as all my other friends who have taken the time to read anything I’ve written.
I’m annoyingly sentimental and nostalgic by nature. I thought I would have more trips to the newsroom, just like I thought I’d have more hurried half-jogs to class across campus. I wouldn’t trade my years at The Daily for anything, and the brilliant and compassionate people I’ve been lucky enough to work with have fostered a culture of support, creativity, and passion that is unparalleled.
As I graduate and head off to my next phase in life, I’ll take my lessons from The Daily wherever I go. Thank you for everything.
Ryan Phelan
The Daily Winter 2017 - Spring 2020
