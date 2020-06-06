Senior Goodbye: Christina Ramler

It’s interesting how predictable I’ve become as a person and a writer. I am entirely unsurprised by the topics I chose to write about: fashion, music, travel, yoga, and art, among others. The Daily provided me with the opportunity to curate a portfolio that includes topics I hope to explore in the future in another career and a matured life of the mind.
I have learned to find immense value in someone else’s time and expertise. Interviewees are well-deserving of appreciation, and I cherish the genuine conversations I have had with people who seem so out of my league, and whom I would never have made acquaintance with otherwise. I entered each interaction as the comfortable question-asker, and soon realized that interviews become far more complicated when they’re about a project or place or talent that someone holds within the deepest of sentiments. It’s easy to get someone to talk about what they love; it’s hard to figure out how to accurately communicate such essential parts of an identity when it’s all transcribed and I’ve got a limit of 800 words.
For me, thanking someone for their time was also thanking them for their experiences and for who they are: a person who has become infatuated with a single subject and centered years of curiosity around it. I have yet to know such a directed passion. I feel spoiled, undeserving of countless fine-tuned words. Working for The Daily allowed me to have those fulfilling conversations.
My favorite part of interviews were their conclusions. What begins must have an end, a set of final words. I have realized that as a writer, I am hell-bent on carefully arranging the pretty language that goes at the end of a piece. I am a fan of lesson-learning and structure. This is how I guide my life, and so this is how I guide my writing. It’s imperative for me to leave myself and the reader with words that marinate. At some point, I will write a piece that involves learning nothing, but I have yet to learn how to do that. I appreciate the editors that helped me to communicate ideas, and in effect, taught me to let go of what was nonessential.
Advocating for yourself isn’t always a first choice, but when coupled with the right surroundings, it becomes habitual. At The Daily, when you really want something, there’s an opportunity to get it. The entire process of it all is nothing short of fun and creative. However, it requires forgiving yourself for the occasional mess-up.
When I was at the press event for MOHAI’s “Seattle Style: Fashion/Function” exhibit, someone in marketing at Nordstrom introduced herself to me and asked me where I was from. In my naturally peppy voice, I told her I was from Minnesota. She flatly replied to me, clarifying that she intended to ask what publication I was from.
The look she gave me was disapproving enough for me to notice. I then accurately answered her question, which is probably what everyone first asks at these events. I was unaware because of pure inexperience.
The interaction happened in front of other important people, and I didn’t care. I had this moment where I totally accepted that I was naive, and found it comical. It’s really freeing to make a mistake, no matter the level of social violation, and find peace in the fact that you’re still trying your best.
Writing at The Daily has been challenging and exciting for me. I’ve been forced to hold myself accountable. I am on good terms with why I write, what fulfills me, and how many opportunities there are for me and my peers: editors, writers, illustrators, photographers. Our work is out there for people to see.
As dramatic as it sounds, I once wrote this in a “Song to Start Your Week” for arts & leisure: “The moment I have it all figured out and live in a world where no questions are asked — that will be the saddest moment of my life.” I will keep those words, and remind myself of the curiosity that working in journalism at The Daily has brought me.
Christina Ramler
The Daily Winter 2019 - Spring 2020
