Senior Goodbye: Amber Hsu

I remember being so excited about my first printed article — a small Q&A about student financial aid in the Back-To-School edition of The Daily — that I sent a physical copy home for my family to see. I still get excited every time an article I write gets published, online or in print.
Looking back, freshman-year Amber never would have thought she would be writing for the school paper. I had always been the quiet student at the back of the classroom. Even simple acts like talking to a professor at office hours or asking a classmate for missed notes would make me anxious. Applying to The Daily stemmed from a desire to step out of my comfort zone and build confidence in my talking and writing skills, and I am so grateful that I took the leap.
Even though I've only been here for a little over a year, I feel like I've learned much more than I could have hoped to. I've written about healing crystals, DNA testing, and rocket launching. I’ve interviewed people about bad posture, professional gaming, and computer-rendered art. I've had the opportunity to hear about topics I didn't even know existed, and talk to people on such different walks of life.
With every new story I heard, I felt like I broadened my worldview a little more. None of this would have been possible without the freedom and encouragement that the editors at The Daily provide to us writers; thank you all so much! I also want to thank everyone else at the Daily who makes publishing each article possible!
Amber Hsu
The Daily Winter 2019 - Spring 2020
