Senior Goodbye: Armon Mahdavi

It feels strange to say goodbye to The Daily because I truly feel like I just started here. While I know that’s just faulty perception, I think the reason for it is that it’s always exciting to be a part of this team; there’s always a new opportunity, new people to meet, and new stories to tell.
The community at The Daily is full of some of the most talented, warm, and generous people I have had the pleasure to come across. Being able to work with them as arts & leisure editor for the past six months has been one of the most enriching periods of my life. There’s something really special about working with a team in pursuit of a common goal, a team that is so committed to doing the best work they can. Being able to witness that and be a part of it is the greatest gift that The Daily has given me.
When I first started here, I really, truly never would have imagined that I would become an editor. It just wasn’t even a possibility in my mind. I am eternally grateful to Sierra, who encouraged me to apply and made me feel like the possibility was there.
Similarly, I want to thank Mira, who for some reason believed in me enough to hire me even though I was kind of an unknown and did not have much experience. I don’t think I would’ve hired me, but I’m so grateful she did. I also want to thank you for being such a great editor-in-chief and friend to work under, as I always felt comfortable to express new ideas for the section with you.
To Sammi, thank you for putting in a good word for me when I applied to The Daily two years ago and being my go-to photographer. Thank you for being a great friend for the last three years and for the two compliments you’ve given me in that same time span. Those were nice.
To Andy, thank you for editing my application to The Daily, back when I didn’t know what multimedia meant (do I know now?).
While I’m grateful for everyone who I’ve come to know and befriend on the editorial staff, I want to especially thank the other editors who were hired when I was: Ash, Jake, and Mo. I think without all of your warmth and friendship, my experience would have been completely different. Ash, you were the greatest desk partner I could have ever asked for. Jake, your talent is so vast it disgusts me. Mo, you are truly one of the most charming people I’ve met and I can’t wait to go to Paris with you one of these days.
To all of the writers I’ve worked with as editor, I feel blessed to have known you. Your talent, patience, and passion was an inspiration to me every single day.
I came to UW because I wanted to live in Seattle, and this wouldn’t feel right without thanking the city that shaped the last few years of my life. To be an art nerd in Seattle is a beautiful thing.
In that vein, there are some Seattle things I want to thank. Thank you to Greenlake Park for hosting me for approximately 2,000 stress walks in my college career. Thank you to the Grand Illusion Cinema, my favorite theater in the world, and one that I hope the U-District never has to live without. Thank you to Magus Books for fueling my literary addiction. Thank you to Chop Suey for being the best place to dance in the city. Thank you to Cascina Spinasse for your tajarin with butter, sage, and parmesan. Thank you to Carnitas Michoacan for your fresh tortillas. Thank you to Vif for your wonderful wine.
Mostly, I want to thank the artistic community of the UW, the U-District, and beyond. You are the soul of this place, what makes life worth living, what makes college beautiful, what makes culture advance. It’s been a pleasure covering what you do.
Armon Mahdavi
Arts & Leisure Editor Winter 2020-Spring 2020
The Daily Winter 2019-Winter 2020
