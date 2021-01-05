Have you finished 105 credits and 5 quarters at UW? Still haven’t declared a major? You have come to the right place.
Under the Satisfactory Progress policy, the UW asks students to declare a major by the time they have earned 105 credits and 5 quarters. One important note here, both the requirements have to be fulfilled in order for the policy to go into effect. So, you have time till whichever precondition comes later.
But, if the Satisfactory Progress rule applies to you, this is what you need to do: apply for a Pre-Major extension.
Students who have completed 90 or more credits and 4 or more academic satisfactory progress quarters will receive an email warning that they should plan to declare their major soon. No hold is placed at this point.
Students who have completed 105 or more credits and 5 or more academic satisfactory progress quarters but have not declared a major will receive a registration hold and will not be allowed to register for the next quarter. Transfer students who enter with 105 or more credits are expected to declare a major before registering for their second quarter at the UW.
By working with an assigned academic advisor, a pre-major extension (PME) can be obtained. But, the granting of a PME is on the discretion of the advisor. Students who have not declared a major when the extension expires will receive a registration hold (SPPEXT) and must meet with an adviser again.
But don’t you fear, with just two easy steps, you can apply for a pre-major extension:
1. Prepare a statement. In order to qualify for a PME, a written statement must be submitted on the following prompt:
Describe why you think this major is a good fit for you and what led you to choose this major? In your answer please address:
● How this major fits with your goals and your interests.
● The broader personal and social factors that have shaped your choice of major (i.e. the “non-academic” considerations that have led you to this decision).
● The activities you have engaged in at UW to explore this major (e.g. met with an academic adviser or a faculty member in the department, taken one or more exploratory classes, had a conversation with a student in the major, independent study/research in the subject, etc.)
● If the major is capacity-constrained, your reasons for believing you are a viable applicant.
● If the major is capacity-constrained, the non-capacity-constrained majors you are also considering.
2. Schedule an appointment with your assigned academic advisor. (Drop-in advising will not work in this case, since this is case-sensitive.) A 30-minute appointment should be scheduled with your assigned advisor, in which the written statement should be submitted. This can also be done via email (but, speak with the advisor beforehand).
After careful review and consideration of the statement, a decision will be made within 3-5 business days.
If no PME is granted, connect with your advisor and discuss the next steps:
● revise your written statement (for the same major or apply for a new one)
● speak with departmental advisor
● declare an open major
PMEs are granted for one quarter. If by the end of that extension, students who still have not declared a major, may apply for additional extension.
Speaking to an academic advisor is the key to everything, it seems!
