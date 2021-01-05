While the pandemic is still in full swing and the rest of the school year is seemingly online , it does not mean that you need to put your passions on hold.
Declaring a major or a minor may seem like an intimidating process, but it’s actually pretty simple.
And due to the pandemic, you can even do it from the comfort of your own bed.
Here are five easy steps to virtually declare your major.
Step 1. Find out what admission category your major (or minor) falls under. There are three.
If your major has open admissions, any student in good academic standing may declare the major.
If your major falls under selective/minimum requirements, you must complete the pre-requisites before applying. If you meet the minimum GPA for those classes, you can declare your major.
If your major is capacity constrained, this article isn’t for you. You will need to fill out an application for the major and possibly even take some assessments before declaring a major. Check the department’s website for more information.
Step 2. Meet with a department advisor. A quick email to set up an appointment is all it takes! For some majors, this is not a requirement, but still recommended to get a feel for what the application entails and how to maximize your intended major.
Check out the department’s website for advising contact information.
Step 3. Fill out the application form. It’s that easy! Have your student ID and unofficial transcript – which you can find on MyUW under the Academics tab – ready to fill out the requirements on the form. They may ask for additional files, like work samples, so make sure you complete all of the parts of the application before submitting it.
Step 4. Send the application to the appropriate place. This varies per major. Some departments ask to send the application to a specific email, others may have a portal you must submit through. This information will typically be on the top of the form.
Note about minors: Remember that you may only declare a minor once you have declared a major. This means that you must wait until you are admitted into a major to apply for a minor.
But this doesn’t mean you cannot begin your minor! As long as the classes are open to all students and you have completed any necessary pre-requesites, you may take as many classes in the minor before declaring it. This also goes for open majors!
Step 5. Now, you wait! You have waited almost 10 months for a COVID-19 vaccine, so waiting a couple of days or weeks for admission into a major or minor should be a piece of cake! Even once you do get in, the Audit Degree (DARS) feature on MyPlan may take a while to update. Just be patient and everything will work itself out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.