Under all circumstances, the UW wants their Huskies to succeed, to become boundless. And most times, it shows!
Just take a look at all of the boundless opportunities, such as all of the capacity-constrained majors the UW has to offer.
So, what are capacity constrained majors, exactly? Let’s dive right in!
To give an overview, the 180+ majors available to students are divided into three categories: Open Majors, Minimum Requirements Majors, and Capacity Constrained Majors.
Open Majors: These are the majors that can be declared any time a Husky wishes to. Of course, you should keep ample time to finish the degree requirements.
This can be done by meeting with an academic advisor and is as simple as filling a form. (Sorry, you cannot just DECLARE these majors like Michael Scott DECLARED bankruptcy)
Minimum Requirements Majors: These, too, are majors students just have to declare, but only after they finish a few pre-requisite courses.
Most of the departments allow students who have taken the pre-requisite course outside of the UW to declare a minimum-requirements major.
Capacity Constrained Majors-:Now these are (most times), a little difficult to get into, with acceptance rates ranging from 9% to 90%.
One thing to note is that a Capacity Constrained major is not the only definition of a good major! For instance, the Oceanography major is the #1 major in the world, but at UW, it is an open major.
For these, completing the pre-requisites is a must. Students can find the list of prerequisites on the respective department’s website, under the majors and minors tab.
But, unfortunately, it does not end there.
To be admitted into a capacity constrained major, students will have to compete with a (usually) big applicant pool. A lot of departments ask you to submit an application, just like you did when you applied to UW, including the whole personal statement part of it.
Additionally, capacity constrained majors have grade and non-school requirements. So, if you are planning on applying to a capacity constrained major , you will need to develop a holistic profile for yourself, along with good grades. A lot of the departments do not disclose their benchmark GPA, but you can get an idea by speaking with department-specific advisors.
Here is how you can prepare yourself for applying to a capacity constrained majors.
1. Check the pre-requisites: Start finishing them! Many times, departments allow pre-requisite courses to be ongoing while applying, so make sure you check that as well.
2. Speak with your department's student advisor: This is great to get an idea of things to take care of. Also speak with students who have already been admitted to that major.
3. Keep track of time! Schedule the timing of when you will be done with the prerequisites and when the application cycles are. Not all departments let you apply every quarter!
4. Take your time with the personal essay. Check out department-specific RSOs and groups, some of them hold “how to apply” sessions!
5. And finally, do not stress! UW knows which major you truly belong to and it will never do you injustice!
So, what are you waiting for? Get researching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.