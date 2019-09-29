For the past five years, my dad and I have gone to see Stanley Kubrik’s classic science fiction movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” in 70mm as part of the Seattle Cinerama’s 70mm Film Festival. Each year, the Cinerama theater in Belltown will show a handful of classic and new run films in the 70mm film format. While the lineup changes from year to year, “2001: A Space Odyssey” has always been on the docket.
I remember first seeing it with my dad when I was about 14 or 15 and being amazed by not just the content and story of the film but also by the warmth and texture of the film projection. When you watch a movie that’s projected on film, you notice small imperfections and the grain in each frame.
“2001: A Space Odyssey” will always hold a special place in my heart. Not only is it a movie that my dad and I both love to discuss and experience, but the cinematography, shot composition, and storytelling were all revolutionary for the time. Technological advances in set design, costume construction, and visual effects were necessary to make this movie possible. While I didn’t sketch during the movie, I did my best to render some of my favorite scenes from the movie in my sketchbook afterward from memory.
If you have never seen a movie on film, I would highly recommend it, and Cinerama is the perfect place to do so. A relic from the past, this theater is from the days when movie theaters were trying to lure people into their seats with fancy gimmicks like 3D and wide projection like Cinerama. Cinerama is a method of projection where the screen is curved so that it semi-immerses the audience in the movie. Using three separate projectors, the film is beamed onto three different segments of the screen.
Another bonus is that this theater serves chocolate popcorn. You read that right: chocolate popcorn. Need I say more?
For the best viewing experience, look through my sketches while listening to either “The Blue Danube Waltz” or “Also Sprach Zarathustra.”
You can learn more about the history of the Cinerama and catch a movie for yourself here.
Until the next sketch,
