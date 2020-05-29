New web platform provides insight on the past, present, and future of COVID-19

An online platform recently published by the Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute at the UW features an array of up to date statistics and projections on COVID-19 for public access.
The platform collected its data from 164 counties across 34 states, making up 15% of the U.S. population. The web app includes figures such as estimated fatality rate, confirmed cases and deaths, projected total number of cases, projection of testing rate, among others.
Created primarily by the director of the CHOICE Institute, Anirban Basu and a team of students, the platform is based on Basu’s recently published article in “Health Affairs” that showed the potential for a staggering death toll up to 500,000 this year. The data used for the platform runs through May 22, with plans to update at two week intervals.
As for the implications of the figures, Basu explained how the numbers give reasons to be hopeful while remaining vigilant.
“The incident cases are declining, not just reported, also among all symptomatic cases, which means some of the social distancing measures we are employing are working,” Basu said. “When we reopen the economy again even with phases, there is naturally a risk the infections will go up, and the question is do we have enough testing available so we can readily identify this infection.”
The figures within the platform support Basu’s assessment. Incident cases in King County have been steadily decreasing since the end of April amid stringent social distancing rules, and the fatality rate has been doing the same since March.
Yet there is still cause for concern. The estimate for King County’s rate of finding and reporting cases of infection has yet to reach 40% and hasn’t gone up since the middle of April. This implies the amount of testing is yet to reach the level needed for adequate tracking of the infection once the economy reopens.
Outside of King County, contrary to what was commonly predicted, there is evidence that counties with smaller populations could have some of the highest fatality rates. For example, in Island County, with a population of less than 100,000, has an estimated fatality rate of 4.8%. This is almost twice as much as King County’s current estimated rate of 2.6%, which has a population well over two million in comparison.
Basu reasoned this could be from any combination of lower testing rates, difference in treatment quality, and less mature data.
Basu also discussed whether many of the areas opening in the near future are making the correct choice, illuminating the dilemma government officials are currently facing as they weigh financial concerns with public health concerns.
“They should consider opening, because the economy needs to be boosted,” he said. “But opening the economy without a proper plan in place, where there will be ubiquitous testing, would lead to disaster.”
Reach contributing writer Patric Haerle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @patrichaerle
