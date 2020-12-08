‘Our university’s probably going to increase tuition during a recession,’ student regent says

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) met Dec. 3 to hear from the UW’s student regent and to discuss a resolution in support of off-campus housing from the student senate.
Board of Regents
The BOD was joined by Kristina Pogosian, the 2020-2021 student member of the UW’s Board of Regents. The 10-member Board of Regents (one of whom is a student, appointed annually) is the governing body of the university and has “full control of the university” under state law.
“There are a lot of expected cuts to funding for public universities,” Pogosian said. “Our university’s probably going to increase tuition during a recession, as they usually do to make up for the cut in funding from the state.”
In response, Pogosian said that former Gov. Christine Gregoire had advised her to “ask for increased help in financial aid” — for example, the Washington College Grant that Pogosian said she and senate vice speaker Mustapha Samateh had worked on expanding last year.
Even with tuition increases, Pogosian said there may still not be funding for all of the student body’s needs. At a meeting with several legislators shortly before last month’s election, Pogosian said she asked about funding for “issues like housing, childcare, food insecurity,” and that the lawmakers had no response.
Pogosian also said that she tries to keep on top of student issues.
“I think the most notable student issue that we’re all aware of is the [Black Student Union]’s demands, and so that’s been on our radar,” Pogosian said. “Though we may not discuss it in the open meeting, this is something that’s happening behind the scenes, and we keep discussing it.”
Resolution in support of off-campus housing
The BOD examined Board Bill 5.02, which was passed through the student senate. The bill seeks to address problems students have had with finding off-campus housing by partnering with a company to provide a platform where students could compare rooms and landlords.
Specifically, the bill identifies issues with landlords, noting a 2018 incident in which students had to form a tenant association against the American Campus Communities rental company following incidents of illegal entry and other complaints.
The platform, Rent College Pads — already in use at Western Washington University and Washington State University — was mentioned several times in the discussion. The bill’s sponsor, Timothy Billing, was careful to note that there was no preference for any particular service.
Director of university affairs Clara Coyote worried that any fee that landlords would pay to list their properties on the website would favor large rental companies with sizable advertising budgets and more expensive rooms, which would decrease exposure for smaller landlords.
Alex Schroeder, director of community relations, responded that Rent College Pads conducts some outreach toward smaller landlords and offers smaller fees. Schroeder also said that Rent College Pads allows students to post complaints and reviews of landlords, and that landlords with too many complaints are removed from the site.
HUB Director Justin Camputaro noted that endorsing a product or platform using UW or ASUW symbols has significant ramifications regarding the liability for mishaps.
The BOD voted to send the resolution back to the student senate for revision based on the points brought up during discussion.
STF Committee
The BOD was joined by Yash Sinha, chair of the Student Technology Fee (STF) Committee. The STF is a $38 fee that all students pay to finance student technology projects, such as computer labs and makerspaces. Sinha said that the committee was considering eliminating the STF altogether for the spring and summer 2021 quarters due to an excess of funds.
“There’s a lot less projects and proposals than usual,” ASUW Vice President Dalton Owens said. “It just results in an accumulating sum of money that’s in reserves.”
Sinha also explained that over 60% of projects proposed this year centered around remote learning and accessibility, saying that the STF committee has let departments know they can help “support their remote computing needs.” Sinha also says that the STF Committee works closely with UW-IT, who manage the UW’s licenses for the Panopto classroom recording service and Zoom.
Other notes
Board Bill 2.19 appoints Lori Mae Yvette Acob and Grace Fredman to the Office of Inclusive Design Task Force.
Board Bill 2.20 appoints Jou-Tzu Chen, Scott Liu, Thenamuthan Segaran, and Faisal Mok to the Task Force for International Student Engagement.
Board Bill 2.21 appoints Tenzin Zingkha to the Services and Activities Fee Committee.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
