Promising drug shows early success in treating COVID-19

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to ravage across borders, jeopardizing the health of millions and testing the limits of the global economy, scientists hurry to find a drug to stunt the effects of the virus.
Such efforts have led to the emergence of Remdesivir, an antiviral agent that works by acting as a chemical analog that prevents the replication of the virus by incorporating itself into the synthesizing RNA polymer, according to UW School of Medicine pharmacology professor Dr. John Scott.
“It’s a bit like being able to remove fuel from a fire,” Scott said. “If you can block or slow down the replication of the virus, you are going to produce less virus … and give the immune system time to catch up and destroy the virus.”
An earlier study conducted by the National Institutes of Health indicates that patients who took Remdesivir experienced recovery times up to 31% faster, from a median time of 15 days to 11 days, than their placebo-receiving counterparts. Additionally, results estimated that the patients in the Remdesivir group had an 8% mortality rate compared to 11.6% for patients in the placebo group.
While these preliminary results are encouraging, Scott emphasizes that Remdesivir is far from the final solution.
“It’s not going to be a cure,” he said. “It's going to be a weapon in the fight against COVID-19 … but it's absolutely not going to be a cure.”
Usually, Scott says, clinical trials and drug development is a rigorous process that takes around 20 years from beginning to end, so the timeframe for mass distribution could be a ways off.
Scott also notes the importance of testing in various geographical locations, another factor that could lengthen the timeline for Remdesivir being used on a mass scale.
Like most drugs, Remdesivir comes with warning labels. These adverse effects can include tiredness, fatigue, and vomiting, with more possible side effects becoming apparent as the drug is studied further, according to Scott.
“Immunization is gonna be the way to defeat any disease,” Scott said. “It is definitely a step in the right direction, but it is by no means a cure.”
Reach contributing writer Josh Lee at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @joshlee_uwdaily
