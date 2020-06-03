Cauce discusses university operations amid COVID-19 and police violence

Leaders from three universities, including the UW, discussed in a webinar the role universities have in leading students, faculty, staff, and the overall community during the unprecedented time of COVID-19 and police violence.
The webinar, hosted by The Chronicle of Higher Education on June 1, featured UW President Ana Mari Cauce, Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar, and California State University Chancellor Dr. Timothy P. White.
Although the webinar had intended to focus on the pandemic, they began by addressing the recent cases of Black people murdered by police.
“I think it is our job to reach out to our students and faculty, and particularly our students of color, and [in] this case particularly our Black students and our Black faculty because they can so readily identify with what’s happening out there,” Cauce said in the webinar.
The discussion then moved towards differences between how Black and white people interact with the police.
“When little white children are in elementary school and they identify a police officer, you go and you get help from that person,” Ambar said. “That’s not how Black families talk about how those interactions with police play out, so this is painful.”
The speakers acknowledged that universities need to be mindful of how these events are impacting Black people in their communities. They then shifted toward the actions they are taking to handle the pandemic, focusing on some of the challenges they’re facing.
Cauce mentioned many questions currently on the table at the UW, such as how testing for COVID-19 will work for the campus community, how this will differ between different groups, such as students, faculty, and at-risk people, as well as how classes will be delivered and how employees will continue to work.
Cauce also talked about serving the broader community outside of the university.
“As we’re developing testing strategies for our campus, we’re also looking at testing strategies for the community at large, as our students go back and forth,” Cauce said. “We have a responsibility, particularly a big public research university with a large healthcare center, both to our students, faculty, and staff, but also to our community at large.”
The group also discussed some of the financial concerns of online courses. According to White, online education is often more expensive for universities than in-person due to all of the technological needs that come with this.
In discussing the hybrid model, Cauce mentioned how students, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, may feel safer on campus than at home or in off-campus housing. Off campus, they may be living in close quarters with several other people, which poses problems for social distancing.
Therefore, the hybrid model allows some students to come back to campus, while still providing an option for students where in-person classes may not be safe or convenient.
Online education was also praised by the speakers. White argued that online education will help prepare students for future jobs where they may be working remotely, while Cauce compared the hybrid model to bilingualism in its way of stretching cognitive flexibility.
Cauce also acknowledged that she is unsure what the coming football season will look like, but she discussed providing teams a way to train together in a safe way. Cauce also said that student athletes will still receive their scholarships regardless of if they decide to play or not this coming season.
“I think it’s very, very important in all the work that we’re doing to not just look at them as athletes on the field and money generators, but really looking at what’s best for them as student athletes,” Cauce said.
