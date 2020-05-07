Senate to continue push for spring quarter tuition refunds

The ASUW Student Senate redefined its protected seats and created a mechanism for senators to help the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) in its Zoom meeting Tuesday.
Earlier this quarter, the senate passed R-26-19 calling on the university to refund students part of their tuition for spring quarter, citing a lower quality of instruction caused by the switch online.
The bill was tabled by the BOD two weeks ago and recommitted back to the senate after learning that the UW would be providing $1,200 stimulus checks to some students and concerns about equity. The senate did not have time to reconsider the legislation at this most recent meeting as the bulk of the meeting was slotted for changes to its rules.
The senate passed changes to its bylaws separating protected seats into three distinct categories: protected senate seats, designated senate seats, and hall senate seats.
The voting members of the ASUW Joint Commissions Committee, one appointee from each Ethnic Cultural Center legacy group, one appointee from each legacy group as defined by the Office of Minority Affairs and Diversity, and one appointee each from the InterFraternity Council, UW Panhellenic Association, Multicultural Greek Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council, and the Residential Community Student Association will get a protected senate seat.
Registered student organizations (RSO) which meet a yearly membership threshold will be able to hold a designated senate seat, intended to encourage the continuity of RSO involvement year to year. Additionally, each on-campus living community will be granted two hall senate seats.
The senate also passed a bill which outlined a formal process for the BOD to submit requests for senators’ help in making recommendations, doing research, or writing reports on senate legislation.
Although there is a formal process that senators can use to make requests of the BOD, there was previously no mechanism for the BOD to make requests of senate committees, which have the ability to help the BOD with certain tasks relevant to the senate.
The bill is intended to streamline proposals related to COVID-19 and leverage ASUW resources.
The senate cannot currently meet in person or consider non-COVID-19 related business due to a proclamation issued by Gov. Jay Inslee. With the extension of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order until May 31, the senate will continue to meet via Zoom on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Meeting agendas and Zoom links can be found here.
Reach reporter Emma Scher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emmajewellscher
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.