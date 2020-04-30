‘Unprecedented’ contact tracing efforts take shape to contain coronavirus

Gov. Jay Inslee has called for a “rapid-response” contact tracing effort as part of his plan for the gradual reopening of Washington state, likening it to “something like a fire brigade.”
Contact tracing is a method by which public health officials identify individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and track down anyone they may have been in contact with. These contacts are then informed and tested themselves; those who test positive are recommended to self-quarantine for two weeks to prevent further spread of the virus.
Individual tracing has previously been used for other disease outbreaks such as tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases.
“It definitely has been successful in prior outbreaks and it’s used routinely for public health,” Dr. Janet Baseman of the School of Public Health said of the practice.
When the first case of the virus arrived in King County in late February, early contact tracing efforts were activated, according to Baseman, who led a group of students to aid the measures. Since then, however, the state has shut down and seen a large number of cases overwhelm tracing capabilities.
“It’s unprecedented,” Baseman said. “With this scale, the amount of contact tracing we’ll need is greater than we’re used to.”
Inslee announced a doubling of the number of contact tracers in the state from 700 to 1,500. But it is unclear how much is enough, as tracing and the identification of positive cases by nature warrants widespread testing, another issue the state is currently tackling.
Contact tracing will likely look radically different than usual.
Traditional methods, carried out on a person-to person basis, usually contact individuals through measures like phone calls to question those who have been exposed and ask who they recently came into contact with. But new developments from Google and Apple utilize technology and phone data to track user movement and automatically notify those who may have come into contact with an individual who tests positive.
“I think we will see a combination of traditional contact tracing methods with some newer innovations,” Baseman said.
The potential use of these measures is being weighed with its comparable costs to privacy, however, raising questions about how full-scale tracing efforts can be.
While testing and tracing are essential keys to reopening, state and public health officials are still in the planning phases. These include determinations over how the UW will be involved.
“There’s a lot of interest, but because those protocols haven’t been figured out it’s just not happening yet,” Baseman said. “Our public health partners know that we are ready and willing and able to support them in this effort, however they need us.”
Social distancing measures are estimated to be necessary until at least May 31, according to UW modeling. Baseman remained optimistic as to the impact contact tracing can have through the recovery process.
“I think it’s really important to our success in slowly reopening our society,” she said.
