UW report evaluates impact of the sugary beverage tax

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, more than 10% of Americans have diabetes, and obesity rates are ever-rising. Is there any way to stop these trends?
Seattle might have an answer.
The implementation of a 1.75 cents per ounce tax on sugary beverages was put into effect Jan. 1, 2018, in hopes of reducing the consumption of the drinks and diminishing the negative health effects associated with their consumption.
Since its inception, there has been a lot of skepticism surrounding its effectiveness. Before the tax was implemented, it was unknown whether it would actually see consumers decreasing their purchases and consumption of sugary beverages. A city-sponsored UW study worked to answer this question, finding that consumers are seeing an increase in beverage prices, while lower-income families have decreased their consumption.
Researchers were split into two teams: the store audits team and the child cohort team.
The store audits team was led by UW researcher and associate professor Jessica Jones-Smith, who looked to determine the extent to which the tax on distributors of sugary beverages is being passed through to customers via higher retail prices. The team surveyed over 400 stores throughout Seattle and its surrounding areas to collect information on the prices of taxed and non-taxed beverages. Data and reports were released before the tax, at six months, and most recently 12 months after the tax went into effect, with plans to reevaluate prices 24 months after the tax went into effect.
The audit confirmed that the price of the tax on distributors is being passed to consumers at an 89% rate, seeing an average increase of 1.55 cents per ounce. This is good news for the city, as the goal of the tax was to increase prices to deter consumer purchasing. But what effect did this actually have on consumers?
The child cohort side of the study strived to examine the effects of the tax on low-income children and families within the city. According to lead researcher and professor of pediatrics, psychiatry, and behavioral sciences Brian Saelens, the study was focused on lower-income families for a number of reasons.
“In general, lower-income folks consume more sugary beverages,” Saelens said. “We thought that we would see maybe a bigger effect in that group because they started at higher levels of consumption.”
The tax is also a cost intervention, meaning lower-income families would likely be more sensitive to an increase in price. In order to evaluate if the tax was regressive, meaning it was taking a larger percentage of income from low-income earners than from high-income earners, Saelens says the team needed to see the impact of the tax on the city’s lower-income population.
Another reason the impact on low-income communities was important to evaluate is that the tax revenue is supposed to go toward healthy food promotion and programs for low-income, diverse communities.
“If you’re trying to decrease unhealthy food, they want the revenue from this not to be just for general revenue, but actually go back into supporting diverse communities and healthy food access,” Saelens said.
Ultimately, the report found that the consumption of sugary drinks among lower-income children decreased after the tax, both within the city and around the comparison areas in King County as well, which is notable considering the tax only applied to Seattle city limits. This decrease may be indicative of a shared market, as families come in and out of the city for work, or of something larger, such as a general decline in sugary beverage consumption, according to Saelens.
In future studies, the team hopes to explore more possible explanations of the decrease of consumption in the comparison areas, looking at cities further outside of King County.
While the tax may have not caused obesity or heart disease rates to drop, it has proven the potential of policies to change social behavior, according to researchers.
“It’s potentially one thing that’s quite powerful and pervasive,” Saelens said. “It doesn’t require me to sign up for a program, it’s just a policy that exists that we think can help people encourage better choices.”
Reach writer McKenna Zacher at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @mckennazacher
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.