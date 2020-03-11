UW cancels all spring study abroad programs amid coronavirus

The UW has decided to cancel all spring study abroad programming given anxiety over the novel coronavirus outbreak spreading around the globe.

"This decision was informed by input from the UW as well as government partners, including the CDC and WHO," a message sent to students Wednesday, March 11, said. "We firmly believe that study abroad is a transformational experience that should be available to every UW student, and we hope that you will have the opportunity to study abroad in the future. UW Study Abroad is here to support you as you make new plans for the coming weeks and future quarters."

The university previously brought back students for the last few weeks of their study abroad programs in Italy, the European epicenter for the virus. The UW has also restricted official travel to China until further notice and required waivers to go to South Korea.

UW Study Abroad will not be charging students for their program and administrative fees.

Students who need housing accommodations for spring quarter given the sudden change can submit a housing application with Housing & Food Services.

They can also request reimbursement for their study abroad insurance policy by contacting Cultural Insurance Services International. The university previously recommended students look into trip cancellation insurance and make sure the policy covers pandemics.

The World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic" Wednesday.

Study abroad scholarships are also being rescinded since students are no longer participating in the programs.

UW Study Abroad will unenroll students from the placeholder course. Students will receive further information from their program directors and are encouraged to talk to advisers to get help making new plans for classes next quarter.

The Study Abroad office told students in an email late last week to plan ahead in case a program was canceled or the situation were to change in a specific country.

Zachary Airth, a senior studying international studies, was planning to study abroad in Spain, but had already signed up for other classes because he was unsure if his program would go forward given the virus.

"I'm definitely disappointed, but it's the right decision," Airth said. "With us going around spreading it, probably not the right decision" to continue with study abroad

This decision is just the latest in a string of moves by the university to protect students and the broader campus community from the coronavirus that has infected more than 115,000 worldwide and killed over 4,200.

"We are very sorry to cancel spring quarter study abroad programs, and did not make the decision lightly," the message to students said. "Again, we very much hope that you will have the chance to study abroad in a future quarter, and we are here to support you as you consider new options."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Reporter Hope Morris contributed to this report.

