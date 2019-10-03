New and returning members of ASUW Student Senate meet for first session of the year

At its first meeting of the year Oct. 1, the ASUW Student Senate passed its first resolution of the year: R-26-1: Resolution in Support of Cake 2019. It was the first bill of the year to be passed by the collective student senate and while it is meant to serve as a mock-up for practicing the process of approving legislation, the bill has real effects: Cake will be enjoyed at the final meeting of their 26th session.
Senate speaker Clara Coyote and senate vice speaker Bryn Sinclair led the meeting and welcomed new and returning senators with a series of presentations and lessons. They felt enthusiastic about the state of the senate, half of which is now comprised of new senators.
In the upcoming weeks, Coyote plans on addressing some more important issues than dessert.
“I know there’s some legislation being written about ICE and other things,” Coyote said. “So what’s exciting about this is that this is an introductory [session], but we already have bills on the way.”
Presentations from Coyote and Sinclair emphasized their goals for this year, including strengthening the impact of passed legislation, gaining more media coverage, and leveraging interested RSOs.
“I want to expand the international student voice in ASUW,” Coyote said. “One of my dreams for ASUW is for there to be an International Student Commission.”
The position of senate membership coordinator — which includes duties such as keeping up membership rosters and managing attendance records — is currently open for election. The membership coordinator’s responsibilities have been taken on in the interim by Coyote, Sinclair, and Sophie Carter, the administrative assistant to the senate.
To compensate them for the extra work, the ASUW Board of Directors passed Board Bill 3.02: An Act to Authorize Salary Recapture for the Student Senate at their first meeting. The senate will put forth nominations for the position Oct. 8, and elections will be Oct. 15.
