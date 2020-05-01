President Cauce gives first look at fall quarter’s “new normal”

A panel of UW administrators gave more insight to what fall quarter could look like as Washington begins to slowly lift novel coronavirus restrictions in a town hall webinar Friday.
President Ana Mari Cauce, Provost Mark Richards, Vice President of Student Life Denzil Suite, Faculty Senate Chair Joseph Janes, and Dean of the School of Public Health Hilary Godwin touched on a range of issues that have emerged due to coronavirus, including the future of fall quarter instruction and budget constraints that will likely lead to the furlough of some university employees.
Officials are still open to in-person instruction for summer B-term for smaller classes, or those requiring laboratory or clinical experiences to make up for opportunities lost due to spring quarter’s switch to online learning. While fall quarter will start on schedule, the amount of courses to be held remotely remains unclear.
“It is frankly difficult to imagine convening very large lecture courses with the knowledge that we have right now,” Richards said. “But we have full flexibility and some time to make that decision.”
The UW has developed respective task forces on the return to in-person work and to in-person instruction, and will look to universities who begin classes earlier for precedent on how to conduct the start of the academic year.
“We’re hard at work planning to be doing in-person instruction in the fall, but I don’t think that any university leader can safely say it’s going to be business as usual or back to normal,” Cauce said.
Godwin said they’ve been discussing a variety of different scenarios for returning to campus, but that the transition will be more like “a dial, not a switch,” with the most recently placed restrictions lifted first.
“We are looking at slowly releasing those restrictions that were put into place and then monitoring to see how things go,” Godwin said. “Hopefully things continue to improve and we can continue to dial back the restrictions. But we need to remain poised and ready to react in case we see a resurgence of cases or a new wave of cases in the future.”
Officials expect to have a full plan for fall quarter in late June or early July, after the state government releases more information on how COVID-19 will impact its higher education budget, according to Richards. Higher education receives discretionary funding from the state, making it particularly susceptible to economic downturns.
Although they do not yet have concrete numbers, the forecast is gloomy.
“We have no real way of gauging with any precision what the state budget is going to be, and therefore it is prudent for us to be exceedingly cautious in how we’re budgeting,” Richards said. “Hopefully the future will become more apparent, although we’re not looking forward to the outcome quite frankly.”
State budget strain is one of the reasons out-of-state tuition will not be refunded to students, Richards said. The overall cost of instruction has also gone up due to the switch to online learning. The U-PASS, late tuition payment, and re-enrollment fees have been reduced or waived since the beginning of spring quarter.
The UW has stopped all nonessential hiring and spending, and according to Cauce, some university employees will be furloughed in order to prevent future layoffs.
Initially, the UW committed to maintaining all employees through May 5, when Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order was scheduled to be lifted. But employees whose roles can’t be performed remotely or have been eliminated due to social distancing measures— and couldn’t be reassigned to other roles — may be furloughed if restrictions are extended.
“Furloughs are temporary, they allow people to get unemployment and to keep their benefits so that they retain access to health care,” Cauce said. “Again, I see these as limited but I don’t want to ever want to lie to you, I expect that we will be doing some limited furloughs in the months to come.”
A full recording of the town hall, which had about four thousand viewers, is available here.
