How do states make policy during a pandemic?

The UW political science department hosted its first virtual panel, made available to the public May 20, on the state policy response to COVID-19, pointing out the different approaches of Democrats and Republicans and discussing how the pandemic might change politics after the outbreak dies down.
The panel began with a presentation by associate professor Chris Adolph, who discussed variation across state responses to COVID-19, a phenomenon he titled “pandemic politics.”
“What we’ve seen... is that the states are each individually leading in a piecemeal fashion,” Adolph said.
Adolph gave two explanations for why states are taking the reins from the federal government in the pandemic response: one institutional, blaming lack of public health coordination, and the other political.
“It’s conspicuous that a number of countries that prominently are run by populist, right-wing executives of a kind that we have not seen for generations, have very high numbers of cases and deaths,” Adolph said.
Volunteer research efforts by Adolph and his colleagues support the political explanation. The data revealed a general pattern of ramping up safety measures over time, but still demonstrated a diversity of approaches by states that can be attributed to partisanship.
“The key correlate of delays in state social distancing measures is the party of the governor,” Adolph said. “Republican governors delayed each measure, on average, by two days.”
The implications of delays are costly, both in terms of the human impact and the economic ramifications, according to Adolph.
Adolph further urged the federal government to provide a more rigorous response to the pandemic, including job protections to mitigate the impact of unemployment, universal health insurance, and financial support for vulnerable institutions, such as hospitals and schools.
But in the absence of federal support, it is up to local municipalities to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, Adolph said.
Seattle Senior Deputy Mayor Michael Fong elaborated on the decision-making process and the powers bestowed upon city leaders under the current crisis.
“The extraordinary powers granted to each of them under this kind of crisis situation both means that they can execute swiftly, but at the same time, I think, highlights how critical it is that there’s alignment at each level of the government,” Fong said.
He also chronicled the city’s social distancing measures since early March, providing data on COVID-19 cases alongside a timeline of the city’s safety measures.
“Inevitably, policy and politics creeps into the conversation,” Fong said. “But we really do want to anchor around what the data and what the science and what the facts are telling us.”
Fong reflected on the city’s response to the crisis, acknowledging issues with personal protective equipment and testing, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on homelessness.
The “new normal” coming out of the pandemic may entail changes to the upcoming 2020 election, political science assistant professor Jacob Grumbach noted.
Grumbach’s research on vote-by-mail rejects conventional wisdom about voter mobilization. His team’s findings suggest that all-mail voting improves voter turnout overall, especially among historically low-propensity voters.
Additional benefits include its potential for bipartisan support, as well as its resourcefulness in ensuring safety during the pandemic, he said.
Grumbach’s research also finds that the largest turnout effects are for registered independent voters.
“We actually find similar increase in turnouts based on the partisanship of people’s registration,” Grumbach said. “But the largest increase is among registered independents, many of whom are young people.”
The implications of these findings hold potential for the upcoming 2020 election, according to Grumbach.
“The democratic republic of the U.S. deserves to have quality election law, regardless of its effect on partisanship,” he said. “Making voting more convenient and easy is just absolutely crucial for American democracy.”
Reach reporter Ellie Pakzad at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElliePakzad
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.