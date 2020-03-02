What happens if your study abroad program is canceled

Students enrolled in UW Study Abroad programs are finding their plans changed or altered due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
All current and departing programs in Italy were suspended until further notice Saturday. Official travel to China has been restricted, and South Korea is on a travel waiver basis.
“The health and safety of the students is our foremost concern,” study abroad director Wolfram Latsch said in an information session Friday before the Italy announcement.
Latsch indicated that the study abroad office makes and adjusts its decisions based on warnings that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of State release.
“We are literally on this 24/7,” Latsch said.
Late Friday, the CDC raised the travel advisory for Italy to a level 3 warning, telling Americans to avoid unessential travel as the country is facing an outbreak of more than 1,100 cases of the virus.
The UW will refund only those programs, like Italy, with official program-wide cancellations and select emergency withdrawals made by individual students. According to Mike Renes, program manager for partner and exchange programs, these refunds include fees that the UW has control over and the UW Study Abroad Insurance. Personal expenses such as plane tickets are on the student’s wallet.
Emergency withdrawals are made by the student and, if approved, can return most fees back before an official cancellation. Latsch and Renes indicated that these withdrawals have to warrant a justified emergency in the eyes of the study abroad office, such as travel to high warning areas like South Korea and Italy.
For example, students traveling in Austria might feel threatened by their proximity to Italy but would not be entitled to a full refund unless their country-specific situation changes.
“Simply telling students to go home can have serious financial implications,” Latsch said.
The situation becomes more complicated if sudden changes were to happen while abroad. UW Student Abroad Insurance, which all students must purchase before departing, covers medical expenses and emergency evacuations if students become infected or if their area becomes dangerous.
Re-entry and return policies vary by country. The United States has so far imposed restrictions on immigrants coming from China.
“We’re relying on students to know their own situation,” Daniel Brencic, global travel security manager, said. He pointed to Singapore’s policy against admitting any Chinese nationals into the country, even if they have not been to China recently.
However, there are ways students can prepare for any possible changes.
Addressing student concerns over class spots, Renes said that outgoing students can work with the study abroad office to enroll in spring quarter classes in the case that their program is canceled. If they do end up going abroad, those credits would need to be canceled so the student does not get charged. Students whose study abroad courses are interrupted will have a way to complete their credits, whether remotely or otherwise.
“Both in and outside of the context of the virus, we want to support international travel,” Brencic said.
More information about the novel coronavirus can be found here and updates to study abroad programs are posted here.
