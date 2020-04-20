Math professor under fire for provocative online learning comments amid coronavirus

After doubting that students lacked fast Internet and making an off-color joke about grandparents dying in a department-wide email chain, a math professor has come under some heavy criticism both publicly and privately for comments some are deeming inappropriate.
“‘Some have unreliable internet.’ I will believe it when I see it,” Dr. Krzysztof Burdzy said in an email to the department April 12, responding to a colleague looking for alternatives to timed assessments given the extraordinary circumstances induced by COVID-19.
Burdzy, who is teaching two 100-level calculus classes this quarter with about 100 students each, added: “Taking care of children? Seriously? How many freshmen have children? I realize that many students have non-standard and hard domestic situations (domestic violence, parents abusing drugs, criminal parents, etc.). None of that has anything to do with coronavirus.”
While noting that the novel coronavirus poses less of a risk for complications for younger people, he said, “Grandparents may die but this is what grandparents normally do.” Burdzy later apologized for the remark in a follow-up email.
“My morbid joke about grandparents was supposed to be funny but, obviously, it wasn't,” he wrote. “I apologize to all whose feelings I hurt.”
One math student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution, called it a clear-cut case of “a professor showing complete disregard toward students.”
“I feel extremely uncomfortable knowing that he's in charge of a class right now,” the student said. “If a student experiences some kind of hardship, how can he be trusted to act with fairness and empathy? It just seems like he's the last person who should be teaching a class or holding power over students right now.”
Burdzy, who has also served as an editor at a leading journal on probability, went on to say that the amount of stress that the coronavirus was adding to students’ lives was “ridiculously small” when compared to the experiences of students in “poor countries and conflict zones.”
Another instructor recommended switching from short timed exams to slightly more challenging take home tests that would be open for 24 or 48 hours to accommodate students in other time zones or with unreliable internet connections.
Burdzy called into question whether students taking classes abroad needed more accommodations, saying, “It was their choice to go abroad to save money.” Burdzy finished by saying he was only expressing his opinion.
The email chain continued with some graduate students refuting Burdzy’s arguments and offering other recommendations for fair exam practices. Another told The Daily that timed exams would mean students in China would have to take it at 2 a.m., which is “definitely going to negatively affect their exam scores.”
One replied to the email chain mentioning his past success with oral, timed exams.
“Every Polish student will tell you numerous stories about instructor bias in oral exams,” Burdzy wrote. “My female friends even developed strategies — they knew which professors liked mini-skirts and which did not like heavy make-up. Perhaps you are totally unbiased but I would not trust myself.”
He told The Daily in an email Friday evening that he regretted how he wrote the original email.
“My e-mail stirred a lot of emotions because of the choice of words,” Burdzy wrote. “In hindsight, I see it was poor. I should have used more professional language.”
But that wasn’t before his emails were shared on social media and became the object of criticism for some that saw his comments as crossing a line.
“I guess I was just kind of shocked and maybe sort of furious because almost every single one of the points he made, I personally know someone who’s been affected by that,” a graduate student said on the condition of anonymity, noting that their own grandparent had recently died.
The chair of the math department declined to comment and the university did not immediately have a comment Sunday night.
The graduate student added that this example highlights a larger problem in academia that “many professors just, like, do not understand that students are human beings and that they have external circumstances that affect their academic work.”
“The coronavirus is already amplifying inequities and then people like professor Burdzy are not recognizing these inequities and then just, like, further deepening them,” the student said.
Reach Science Editor Ash Shah and News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah @GoldsteinStreet
