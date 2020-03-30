The secret life of a UW Republican woman

Farah Al-Qurishi met Bailey Sipes last year in a political science class. Among the rows of laptops decked in sticker-declarations of support for Planned Parenthood and the Green New Deal, Al-Qurishi saw a lone GOP sticker on Sipes’ computer. The sticker sparked a conversation between the two women in which Al-Qurishi did something rare for her: she shared her conservative views.
Al-Qurishi remembers how Sipes leaned in closer to extend a whispered invitation to the Husky College Republicans club.
“My liberal friends don’t really know I’m this conservative,” Al-Qurishi said, looking over her shoulder. “You have to be hush-hush about it.”
Al-Qurishi is a senior and second-year transfer student. She doesn’t claim to be very involved on campus, but as a woman of color, it may be surprising that her main community at the UW is the Husky College Republicans (HCR), for which she is the secretary.
“There aren’t many students at UW who would publicly identify as Republicans,” political science professor Mark Smith said. “There are surely others who are ‘in the closet’ so to speak, but they probably feel like they have to stay there because there just is so much pressure from other students.”
Senior Bailey Sipes is the vice president of the newly formed HCR, the western regional vice chair for the Washington College Republican Federation, and a self-proclaimed Ted Cruz fangirl and “yeehaw-gun-loving-Republican.”
Being a visible Republican woman at the UW is a unique experience. College campuses in general tend to lean liberal. A 2016 study showed that nationwide, college professors registered to vote Democrat outnumbered their Republican colleagues 11.5 to 1.
In combination with the dark blue King County, this causes the UW to pull particularly progressive. Not only is the university more liberal to begin with, there exists a fairly recent and tense history of conflict with conservative groups on campus.
Sipes admits that having a minority opinion can be challenging, especially as a political science major.
“[Professors] are always trying to fight with you,” Sipes said. “They’re always picking on you in class, they’re always calling you out and putting you on the spot because they want you to look bad.”
Sipes is able to see the positive, as left-leaning classrooms provided a healthy challenge for her own beliefs and helped strengthen her communication skills, but she fears that her political leanings impacted her academics.
Though classrooms may harbor their own quiet hostility, what’s outside of them concerned Sipes just as greatly. Tabling is common practice for RSOs — you can count on Voodoo Donuts almost weekly in Red Square, but with a banner reading ‘Husky College Republicans,’ Sipes has experienced something a little different than your standard friendly Venmo exchanges. It's not unheard of for that banner to turn into two at the hands of a particularly passionate passerby.
“We have a GoPro just in case we are assaulted and need proof,” Sipes said. “We’ve even had police security because I’m playing music and passing out cookies and people want to hurt me.”
Al-Quirshi remembered her first tabling experience with HCR as uneventful, with the exception of one man who told her and Sipes to “feel the Bern, shitface” as he flipped them off.
Sipes believes some of this anger is residual from that directed toward the UW College Republicans club, a far-right group that she helped to shut down last fall. However, she credits some of this hostility to generalizations of the conservative movement that do not include all conservatives. For example, Sipes supports gay rights and is involved with a UW-founded conservative environmental group. Al-Quirshi also said her stance on abortion is more typical of the left.
“Try to understand first and condemn later,” Smith said. “It's pretty hard to have dialogue amongst people with differing views when the only tool in anybody’s toolkit is condemnation.”
Just as she expects from others, Sipes tries her best to keep an open mind.
“My best friend interned for Maria Cantwell, which is definitely not my thing, but I still proofread her cover letter,” Sipes said. “I cringed a little bit, but I support her.”
Theirs is something of a bipartisan friendship, the purple product of a firmly split, blue-and-red duo. And while they may tease each other on occasion, the solidarity is strong.
“She comes to my stuff and sits front row and I do the same for her, and then after, we drink wine and talk about policy issues and think how we can fix it together,” Sipes said. “We need bipartisanship to get anything done, so might as well be friends.”
Reach reporter Hannah Krieg at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.