Tinder-inspired roommate finding website expands services to Seattle

We’ve all had that one bad roommate; the one who’s a slob, a kleptomaniac, who doesn’t know what personal space is, or is just a straight-up psycho. But what if you could swipe them out of your life?
The platform Diggz hopes to help students do just that. Tinder-esque in nature, the platform works to efficiently match you with a roommate that will fit your lifestyle, letting you swipe right on a new roommate. Well, thumbs up a new roommate.
Diggz has expanded its services to Seattle, the 19th city on its roster, which includes other cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston.
Founded in 2014, Diggz was the result of co-founder Rany Burstein’s own problems trying to find a roommate online.
“I was getting frustrated with all the wasted time,” he said. “Speaking with people that were not compatible [or] … were not interested in living with me.”
Through Diggz, Burstein said he and his team hope to make the roommate finding process more efficient, easier, and safer.
A huge part of that efficiency, he noted, was roommate compatibility.
“I had my own bad roommate experiences, mostly on Craigslist,” Burstein said. “I lived with crazy and [i]ncompatible roommate[s], which a lot of people have that experience when they meet strangers off of Craigslist or other older websites.”
When users sign up for Diggz, their information is run against data from other people on the site.
“When you start your search, you get personalized results,” Burstein said. “The most compatible roommates will show up on top so you don’t have to scroll down thousands of roommates to find the perfect one.”
Results are calculated based on categories like cleanliness, eating habits, roommate interaction, sleep schedule, drug and alcohol use, and work and sleep schedules.
After receiving personalized results, users can further refine the list, applying filters such as gender, age, and budget.
During the initial brainstorming of the website, Burstein and his team looked to Tinder for inspiration.
“I really liked the concept of the double match,” he said. “Meaning you’re not wasting conversations or just copying and pasting emails, just sending [them] out to everyone. And then on the receiving end, you’re not getting a thousand inquiries from people and have to sift through that.”
He added that this system can be really helpful for students coming to Seattle from out of town or abroad, who may not have the connections to find good housing or roommates and end up getting stuck in a bad situation.
“Not knowing the city, not knowing people, is typically a lot harder,” Burstein said. “Having a softer landing, getting to know a person, knowing what to expect, [seeing if] you’re compatible, you see their life habits, you know if they’re clean, if they’re smokers. You kind of minimize the surprises.”
Another way the Diggz team hopes to minimize surprises is by ensuring the safety of users. This is done through the reduction of scammers and fake profiles on the platform, which Burstein says was implemented to protect those who don’t immediately recognize the nuances of a scammer.
As a result, profiles on the platform are verified twice, once through a behind the scenes artificial intelligence system, and once more by human eyes. Burstein says almost all scammers get blocked before they can even create a profile with this system.
Besides being a website for finding roommates, Diggz is also running a pilot in New York that allows users to post and search for apartment rentals, a service they hope to implement in other locations soon.
As for the future, Burstein hopes that Diggz will become sort of “a nonstop shop: finding a roommate, finding an apartment, whatever … your situation is, we’ll have a solution for it.”
Reach reporter Madison Morgan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madiannemorgan
