Pac-12 cancels all upcoming competitions amid coronavirus fears

UW sports seem in jeopardy for the foreseeable future after the Pac-12 announced that all sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events will be canceled, “effective immediately, until further notice,” due to the novel coronavirus.

“The decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and even personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events,” the conference said in a press release.

The UW Athletic Department has not made any further comment, other than to retweet the conference’s release.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the UW announced that upcoming home games would be played without fans.

Those 24 hours have been one of the most hectic days in sports, possibly ever. Just after 6:30 p.m., the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. In the wake of that announcement, the NHL and MLS suspended their seasons this morning and the MLB suspended Spring Training.

In college sports, the SEC has also canceled all competition. Almost every men’s basketball conference tournament has been canceled, and despite the NCAA not canceling March Madness as of yet, multiple teams have announced that they will not take part, including perennial powerhouse programs such as No. 10 Duke and No. 1 Kansas.

UW athletes have already taken to social media to express their grief, with many potentially ending their senior seasons prematurely.

“I am heart broken,” gymnastics senior Maya Washington said via Twitter.

The gymnastics team’s senior day was set to take place this weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sports Editor Alec Dietz contributed to the reporting of this article.

