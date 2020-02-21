‘We have a huge opportunity’: ROOTS Young Adult Shelter holds first forum with Greek community

ROOTS Young Adult Shelter, which has been running for the last 20 years in the U-District and currently has 45 beds, recently received a $1.5 million grant from the city to fund its move to Greek Row.
The non-profit organization, which serves people 18-25 years old, is working to continue engaging in what the Greek System regards as its core value: volunteerism.
Unlike most emergency shelters, ROOTS functions primarily with volunteers. Half of the volunteers are UW students and the majority of those are part of the Greek community.
“We do things a little differently at ROOTS, our goal on any given night is for every three guests we serve, we strive to have at least one volunteer present,” volunteer services manager Jordan Beaudry said at a forum Wednesday in the HUB.
ROOTS has about 200 regular volunteers who are asked to make a six-month commitment to help improve the housing outcomes for shelter patrons, according to Beaudry.
Some audience members raised concern at the meeting regarding safety surrounding the community and the new members moving into the 19th and 45th house.
Director of Programming Kat Ousley expanded on the measures being implemented to protect those in the surrounding area.
“Safety is one of our top priorities,” Ousley said. “More often than not the folks accessing our services are the victims of crimes.”
More than half of the guests ROOTS serves are people of color and 35-40% are LGBTQIA+ individuals.
“The core of the homelessness crisis is who we think is deserving and who we think is not,” ROOTS Executive Manager Jerred Clouse said. “I think we have a huge opportunity to take a service model like ROOTS who has been here 20 years and is uniquely dependent on volunteers, you take the Greek System which is rooted in community and volunteerism, and then you add a world-class institution with leaders specializing in public health and social work, and you have an opportunity to set a tone that lives nowhere else in the nation.”
After the shelter is implemented there are plans to have follow up meetings with the Greek system in order to have a clear line of communication between ROOTS and neighbors.
“I’ve been working closely with the IFC, and would be happy to arrange meetings individually with houses to give updates and address concerns and answer questions,” Ousley said.
One audience member was concerned about how those at ROOTS would interact with students, an issue Ousley tried to alleviate.
“Part of breaking down the barrier is just saying hi,” Ousley stated. “The age range we serve are parallel in age to the folks living in the community. Finding any way to connect our guests to the larger community adds to the level of stability we can provide for them.”
ROOTS intends to continue with monthly forums, addressing concerns as they arise with engagement from the Greek Community as they work toward a smooth transition.
Reach Beth Cassidy reporter at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_BethCassidy_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.