UAW 4121 stands up against new Trump ruling that limits the visas of international students and scholars

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.