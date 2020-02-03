Productive ASUW Board of Directors meeting creates new fund, new task force, debates disability resources further

Disclosure: Trevor Hunt works for The Daily and Kiran Singh has written for The Daily.
The longest meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) of the year focused, for the fourth week in a row, on the issue of disability resources. This week saw a spirited discussion on the proposal to establish an Office of Inclusive Design (OID), which had a preliminary reading last week. In addition to the OID discussion, the BOD also created a fund to support new and innovative events and a task force to advocate for transfer students.
Office of Inclusive Design
Last week’s discussion of the OID proposal was purposefully cut short with the understanding that BOD members would take the week to familiarize themselves with the proposal and return this week with questions. The OID debate took up most of the more than three-hour meeting.
According to the proposal, the OID’s mission statement is to “ensure all events, jobs, and services provided by ASUW and RSOs are designed to be accessible from the start, limiting the accommodations model and the burden on the students. The OID provides services, consulting and funding to ASUW and RSOs who seek to design their programs and events more inclusively.”
The OID consists of three compensated positions: the director, the accessibility coordinator, and the inclusive event coordinator.
According to Christine Lew, director of the Student Disability Commission (SDC), the director will focus on internal management and outward-facing advocacy; the inclusive events coordinator will be the person working with those hosting events and ensuring they are inclusively designed; and the accessibility coordinator will work with ASUW entities to ensure that their practices are accessible — for example, allowing student parents to work remotely.
Throughout the task force stage, the SDC has been adamant in its differences from the OID. The SDC, they say, is an advocacy organization, whereas the OID is meant to be a one-stop advice shop for RSOs and ASUW entities looking to make events and practices more inclusive to students with special needs, student parents, and those with disabilities.
Much of the early discussion focused on legal details of the office. For example, one question asked, if a space was advertised as scent-free but ended up not being scent-free, would the ASUW be open to a potential lawsuit?
The answer, Student Activities Office advisor Rene Singleton said, is no. As long as the ASUW abides by regulations set out by the federal and state governments and the Board of Regents, the ASUW cannot be sued.
Another main concern was the OID’s budget and how it is allocated.
“I’m still kind of uncomfortable with the idea of one or two people making a decision on a grant that’s $75,000, currently, in the budget,” finance and budget director Trevor Hunt said.
His committee, Hunt said, administers a $75,000 grant, but must do so under strict guidelines and with the final approval of the BOD.
“I think it’s important to keep in mind that the things that this money will be spent on are pretty clearly outlined,” Lew said. The money, she said, is specifically earmarked for accessibility equipment, like ASL interpreters, real-time descriptive captioning, and accessible transportation, and in this way differs from the money allocated by the Finance and Budget Committee. This money also would not be going to students, but rather to entities that provide and contract out those accommodations.
“We really can’t overemphasize the time issue,” Camille Hattwig, assistant director of the SDC, said. “The time it takes after receiving a special appropriations application to get it in front of the committee, to get it passed by the committee, then to get it passed by the board — it’s weeks, if not months.”
At one point, it was suggested that the OID be allocated a smaller budget for its first year to gauge interest and expenditure.
“I can say from every expert I’ve spoken to, and administration and students, they’re worried we’re going to run through this money before the end of fall quarter,” Hattwig said.
Hattwig also said the budget, as it stands, will only be addressing about “10% of the need,” adding up to about “three events.” Although she acknowledged that the current ask was expensive, making it smaller would “not be putting this office to use in the way that it needs to be done.”
In the end, Kiran Singh, ASUW personnel director, pointed out that, regardless of whether or not the BOD moved forward with the OID at the Jan. 30 meeting, it would still take several weeks for the proposal to get through the Personnel and Finance and Budget Committees for further review due to these committees’ packed schedules. If lingering questions were answered, she suggested, it would make the process of moving the bill through these committees significantly easier.
For that reason, director of internal policy Cooper Robertson motioned to table the bill for two weeks until Feb. 13, “with the express understanding that” the bill will still be heard by the BOD and committees before the deadline.
Task Force for Transfer Student Involvement and Representation
Board Bill 4.12 proposed a Task Force for Transfer Student Involvement and Representation and is charged with, according to the bill, “addressing issues within the enrollment management and departmental admissions space” as well as “exploring models for transfer student involvement in university and college/school governance,” including increased representation in first-year programs material.
The task force was proposed by director of university affairs Sam Akeyo, himself a transfer student.
“The university is essentially not serving their transfer students well,” he said. “We all know this. Transfer students are lacking representation.”
The task force, Akeyo says, is a stopgap measure established at the behest of administration to be a “representative body that deals with student issues.”
Senate vice speaker Bryn Sinclair, brought up their own difficulties transferring and how they were uncertain how external credits transferred into the UW. Akeyo responded that those are the types of issues the task force is designed to address.
The task force, Akeyo said, was not intended to focus on engagement, but rather to look into specific issues outlined by himself and the enrollment management division, among others. It is intended to lay the groundwork for future efforts at outreach.
Following the addition of one seat for Sinclair and one for a student selected via the open selection process, the task force bill was passed with no objections.
Other Passed Legislation
Board Bill 2.39 appoints Wendi Zhou to the Faculty Council on Multicultural Affairs.
Board Bill 2.40 hires Kelden Lin as an ASUW Webmaster for the remainder of the year.
Board Bill 3.26 allocates $10,000 to create an ASUW Innovation Fund, which will go toward funding “innovative and new programming.” The fund was created following inspiration from a presentation last week by Phi Chi Theta asking for funding for their second Business x Technology Conference. Although last year’s event was partially funded by the Foster School of Business, Phi Chi Theta’s presenters said that Foster has a policy of not funding the same event twice.
The money for this fund comes from the Student Health Consortium (SHC), which cancelled its annual Everybody Every Body Fashion Show. The funds for this event have been reclaimed by the ASUW, along with a $3,130.97 transfer from SHC’s budget to create the Innovation Fund.
Board Bill 3.27 authorizes salary recapture for the Womxn’s Action Commission (WAC). Finance and budget director Trevor Hunt reports that WAC assistant director Amber Torell will be “leaving us at the end of this quarter,” leaving WAC without an assistant director. A salary recapture authorizes the BOD to use the unspent funds allocated for the assistant director’s wages to provide additional compensation to WAC director Julia Jannon-Shields, who will pick up more responsibilities upon Torell’s departure.
Board Bill 3.28 similarly authorizes a salary recapture following the departure of a webmaster in 2019. The additional compensation will go to Darius Strobeck, ASUW systems administrator, who has taken on some webmaster duties in the meantime.
Board Bill 3.29 allocates $1,223.50 for the Hong Kong Student Association’s event, Little Hong Kong, to be held Feb. 8.
Board Bill 3.30 allocates $1,490.24 for the Antisemitism Working Group’s event, Crossroads: The Intersection of Antisemitism and Anti-Immigrant Sentiment, to be held Feb. 12.
Board Bill 3.31 allocates $1,500 for the Veritas Forum’s event, Veritas Forum 2020, to be held Feb. 27.
Board Bill 3.32 allocates $3,000 for the Foundation for International Understanding Through Students’ event, Cultural Fest Expo, to be held Feb. 6.
Board Bill 5.06 calls on the Washington State Legislature to expel Rep. Matt Shea, the Spokane Valley Republican who was found to be engaging in domestic terrorism by independent investigators commissioned by the legislature. The bill was passed through the ASUW Student Senate 58-0-10.
“[ASUW is] paying attention, and that this is what we are expecting from our elected officials,” ASUW President Kelty Pierce said.
Other Notes
Members of South Seattle College’s student government were guests for much of the meeting.
“A lot of us end up transferring to UW,” South Seattle College United Student Association President Krisna Mandujuano said. “It’s really good for us to come here and see how we can get involved on campus.”
Mia Belting, director of government affairs for the Residential Community Student Association (RCSA), announced that HFS had formally presented the proposed rate increases to RCSA. Dining account rates will increase by 5.34%, while housing rates will increase by 4.53%.
Belting also said that an ad hoc committee had been formed to explore the possibility of a scholarship for HFS residents.
Finally, Belting reported that RCSA presidential elections are now underway. Campaigning is set to end Feb. 9, with voting starting Feb. 5 and results announced on Feb. 12. The application for the RCSA executive board has opened and will close on Feb. 12. More information can be found here.
