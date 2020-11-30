Hydroxychloroquine not effective at preventing coronavirus, UW researchers say

A research team at the UW led a study to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine on preventing SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), and found that the treatment was not effective.
Dr. Ruanne Barnabas, UW associate professor of medicine and global health, and her team of researchers conducted a randomized study from March to August with 623 households to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in preventing and treating COVID-19.
Hydroxychloroquine is typically used to treat and prevent malaria and can be used to treat lupus and arthritis. There was early data that showed hydroxychloroquine had antiviral properties, and it was fiercely pushed by President Donald Trump.
“Dating back many decades, it does seem to have activity against infectious agents, including viruses,” Barnabas said. “We thought it was an urgent priority to test hydroxychloroquine for prevention.”
Barnabas and her team set up a remote clinical trial conducted by participants in their home, with test kits sent to them. The study took place in households with one person who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2: the participants received hydroxychloroquine or a placebo and were monitored for two weeks. Now that the trial is concluded, Barnabas and her team have concluded that hydroxychloroquine is useless in the prevention or treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
“It is not the finding they were hoping to find, but it is the correct science,” Barnabas said.
This was a nationwide study, and participants in both groups would swab their nose daily.
It was shown that those taking hydroxychloroquine were just as likely to get the virus as those who took the placebo.
Originally, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 in March, when there was limited knowledge of the disease and limited options. In June, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for hydroxychloroquine treatment of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized. They later rescinded the authorization due to a lack of evidence supporting its effectiveness. It is still considered safe for many other uses.
Barnabas has concluded the study and is now working on another potential coronavirus prevention study involving monoclonal antibodies. The study is currently recruiting patients.
Reach reporter Stevie Riepe at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @StevieRiepe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(1) comment
Seems like they need to study whether the HCQ cohort did better or worse if kept on HCQ. Hydroxychloroquine is not going to prevent COVID so much as ameliorate its progression to more severe disease (if it does anything). And then only if given very early. So this study would be perfect to show what happens if you give it very early.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.