UW reacts to international student visas now threatened by new regulation

The federal Student Exchange and Visitor Program announced plans last week to terminate an emergency waiver put in place earlier this year allowing international students to maintain their visa status while taking remote courses. The waiver was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced universities across the country to shift to online instruction.
A reported 16.8% of UW Seattle undergraduates are international students, who in many cases are now forced to search for in-person courses for the fall term, which are very limited, or return to their home country.
“When I saw this announcement I thought it was very late notice for me to change all of my classes around,” Kateryna Tymofeieva, a rising junior from Ukraine, said. “I started looking online for classes that are in person, but most classes that aren't labs or seminars are online.”
In response to the announcement, a petition circulated among UW students calling for the university to create a one-credit in-person course allowing international students to stay in the country. It has over 29,000 signatures, as of Monday.
“I definitely got scared because at home I don't think I have resources that can help me succeed in my junior year, and I think it's important for me to be here with the community and in close proximity to resources,” Tymofeieva said. “It is also scary that if I leave the country now and a second wave of the pandemic hits, I would not be able to come back into the country next year because the borders will be closed.”
The UW plans to adopt a hybrid model for fall quarter, which includes a combination of in-person and remote courses. Tymofeieva and other international students are relieved to see that the UW is also taking additional action to support international students.
“At this moment, we are working on developing more options to expand in-person course offerings of academic value in order to meet the needs of our international students in light of this [Department of Homeland Security] administrative modification,” a statement from the university read.
Different resources for international students have been circulating, including spreadsheets and apps that filter which courses are being offered in person in the fall, allowing international students to find courses that protect their visa status.
“The University of Washington will work with our state’s congressional delegation, other key federal officials and higher education associations to try and change this proposal so that it does not harm international students here or across the country,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a federal lawsuit challenging the proposed changes to visas for international students, citing that the decision is harmful to Washington students and unlawful.
“Lawsuits have been filed and will continue to be pursued to stop the implementation of this order,” the statement from the university said. “It is no understatement to say that literally the entire higher education sector and its supporters are upset about the [Department of Homeland Security] decision.”
The UW will be sharing updates on the Office of Global Affairs website and the ISS COVID-19 information page.
