ASUW considers endorsing ‘Solidarity Budget,’ no news on UW libraries reopening

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) considered attaching its name to a list of groups calling for a “solidarity budget” and discussed the reopening of the UW libraries at its Nov. 12 meeting.
Seattle Solidarity Budget
The ASUW may soon join a coalition of racial equity and climate activism groups calling for Seattle to adopt the “solidarity budget,” a 2021 budget proposal aimed at accelerating social justice and climate reforms. Communications Director David Frantz received an email from a UW student and volunteer with climate resistance group 350 Seattle asking the ASUW to formally endorse the proposal before the resolution goes to a final vote before the city council Nov. 23.
The solidarity budget puts into policy some of the many demands made by protesters throughout the tumultuous summer period, including defunding the Seattle Police Department and reinvesting that money into community-based public health systems.
“The place that ASUW holds in the larger local Seattle community is large enough where I personally feel we have a responsibility to at least respond to this,” Frantz said. “I think it’s really, really important that we get involved in our local government.”
Frantz likened the situation to the ASUW’s support of demands made of the UW administration by the Black Student Union earlier this year.
One option to express support would be through a legislative directive, a special type of bill that formally outlines and legally limits what ASUW employees can lobby for using their positions.
However, these bills typically originate in the student senate, and with the deadline rapidly approaching, concerns were raised about the feasibility of passing such an item on a short timeline.
The BOD ultimately elected to take the week to study the proposal and consult with students, with a tentative goal of endorsing the bill as the ASUW Board of Directors next week.
UW libraries reopening
The BOD discussed the possible reopening of the UW libraries following new guidance last month from the governor’s office allowing libraries to open at 25% capacity. Since this discussion, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a sweeping new lockdown that may supercede the library guidance.
Director of university affairs Clara Coyote recalled hearing from students asking why the guidance for King County had not been applied to the UW libraries yet. She explained that though there are certain difficulties, including financial ones, that complicate the safe opening of a space, it was a question that she didn’t have an answer for.
Coyote said that a once-per-quarter meeting of a faculty council on libraries is slated to take place in December, and that she regularly attends a meeting also attended by one of UW's COVID response leaders and would bring the issue directly up to her.
Free Speech Forum
ASUW, in collaboration with the Graduate and Professional Student Senate and The Daily, hosted a free speech forum via Zoom on Nov. 6. For just under two hours, starting at 5 p.m., about 25 student-attendees were given up to two minutes to speak uninterrupted, mainly about political topics, director of programming Rahul Prasad said.
“I was blown away by how many students were willing to talk and interested in sharing their thoughts just right out of the gate,” Frantz said. “They were ready to go, so I was really pleasantly surprised by that. I think this has some great potential for the future.”
Prasad said that another such event may be held in December.
Passed legislation
Board Bill 2.16 passes the yearly funding plan for the Student Technology Fee (STF) committee, as presented to the BOD on Oct. 28.
Board Bill 2.17 appoints Jasmine Fernandez and Emma Wilson to President Cauce’s Advisory Committee on Trademark and Licensing. The committee is tasked with ensuring that companies to whom the UW has licensed its name and image “conform to high ethical standards which respect the rights of workers.”
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.