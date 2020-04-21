International students may face difficulties obtaining visas amid COVID-19 pandemic

For students all over the world, there is a lot to worry about right now: remote classes, having to balance health, family, and maybe a job, along with getting coursework done. And now, as students are beginning to prepare for the next academic year, another worry comes up for some: getting a visa.
For international students to be able to study in the United States, they need an F1 student visa. The process to obtain one is usually quite simple: after enrolling in a school, international students will be issued an I-20 form, the document verifying enrollment and admission to the school. Then they have to take that document along with proof of finances to a U.S. embassy or consulate in their country where they are issued the visa.
But since this process requires an actual in-person appearance at an embassy or consulate, and all routine visa issuing has been suspended due to the pandemic, no students can currently acquire a visa for the upcoming academic year, according to Kim Lovaas, director of International Student Services and associate director of International Admission
Universities and students themselves are concerned about the possible impact this may have on the number of international students that will be able to study in the United States in the upcoming academic year. But at this point, it is still hard to say if this will become a bigger issue to international students.
“There are so many layers of complications and there are so many unknowns at this point,” Lovaas said. “So partly, yes, at this very moment [international students] would have … difficulty getting a visa, but as soon as the embassies and consulates start issuing those again there really should be no reason they can't get a visa.”
And there is hope that that might not be so far out of reach, as there has been talk about consulates in Beijing and Shanghai offering visa appointments as soon as July.
One concern that several institutions have pointed out is that with this pause in visa processing, there will be a larger number of people applying for visas after embassies and consulates are reopened. There is also the possibility of social distancing rules still being in use, meaning fewer people will be allowed into the buildings and fewer visas would be issued.
Mostly students who don’t currently have a valid visa have to worry about that. Those who do have one only need the current I-20 form as a confirmation of enrollment, which for the first time can be sent to students digitally. Same goes for students with an expired visa who haven’t left the United States, since they can legally stay in the country even with an expired visa as long as they have a valid I-20, according to Lovaas.
According to the UW International Student Services website, students whose visas have “a limited number of entries that have been used, or if [they] have changed [their] nonimmigrant status while in the U.S.,” will also need to renew their visa if they leave the country. This means those students may also encounter delays or difficulties in obtaining a valid visa this summer.
Currently, the UW is trying to figure out many logistics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the troubles international students may face, and the leadership is trying to best conserve students’ and faculty’s success as well as their health.
“We want our students to be able to continue their education and be able to successfully graduate,” Lovaas said. “And so those are all part of the complicated things that [the UW leadership is] looking at when they look at what they're going to do for fall quarter.”
Reach reporter Lilli Trompke at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LilliTrompke
