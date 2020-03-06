What campus resources are closing and what’s staying open amid coronavirus

With campus set to be more sparsely populated for the final two weeks of winter quarter because of fears surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak, many vital resources to students are either closing or moving to remote electronic access only.
Many resources on campus are being closed as a precaution. The ASUW Bike Shop and Bean Basket in the HUB, for example, will be closed.
The Student Legal Services (SLS) office will be switching to an online consultation system. Students can reach out by email to set up an appointment. Part of what’s making this possible at SLS and other offices is a $200,000 license the university signed with Zoom for video conferencing on Wednesday in anticipation.
The Odegaard Writing and Research Center is also still open on a reduced schedule from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed Sunday, March 15.
The CLUE Writing Center, a late-night drop-in tutoring center, has officially switched to online tutoring for the remainder of the quarter.
Disability Resources for Students will be holding all student appointments remotely over phone, email, or video call through March 27.
It is unclear how the Q Center and Student Veteran Life will be operating moving forward, according to the HUB, which houses both resources.
Starting March 9, Student Financial Aid, Work Study, Veterans Education Benefits, and Childcare Assistance Program offices will all be available by phone or email. In-person advising for most Schmitz Hall departments has been suspended and appointments will be done remotely.
The ASUW has canceled events and meetings through the end of the quarter and employees are encouraged to work remote. The ASUW student senate meeting, previously scheduled for March 10, has been canceled.
The District Market on West Campus has also adjusted their hours in response to business closures on campus. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through March 15 before reducing hours further the following week to close at 7 p.m.
All UW recreation facilities, including the IMA, are open with activities continuing as usual.
The Center for International Relations & Cultural Leadership Exchange and the Foundation for International Understanding Through Students are also operating on their typical schedules.
Several disciplines, including communications, political science, and computer science, are suspending in-person advising in favor of remote help and will resume with regular meetings when the campus is cleared to return to normal operations.
These precautions are meant to stanch the flow of the coronavirus, which had 79 confirmed cases statewide Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
“The issue that we’re all dealing with is not only how do we stop this epidemic but also how do we slow it down so our health care system can respond,” President Ana Mari Cauce said in a press conference Friday. “Some people are gonna get sick, but slowing it allows our health care system to respond.”
