U-District scaling up with a dozen new towers in progress

With the construction of 12 new major towers in development, the U-District is going to become a whole lot taller in the coming years. The proposed buildings, mostly apartments and offices, are sure to change the neighborhood for years to come.
The first building that will be completed is the M, located at NE 47th Street and Brooklyn Avenue NE. It’s the first high-rise tower in the U-District to be developed in approximately 40 years. To be completed in fall 2020, the building will be 24 stories tall and include 227 apartment units, retail space at the street level, and underground parking.
Two proposed buildings — located at 4530 12th Ave NE and the 4500 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE — will bring more commercial office spaces to the neighborhood and open park space. The developers hope that the buildings will connect researchers and academics with local industries and create a pedestrian connection across 12th Avenue NE, Brooklyn Avenue NE, the park, and the incoming Link light rail station.
Along with office spaces, many of the towers are dedicated to housing.
Five building plans would bring over a thousand new units to the area. A building on NE 45th Street and Ninth Avenue NE will have 530 units in 32 stories with 205 parking stalls. A 23-story building planned for 1300 NE 45th St. would bring 363 units to the area.
Two 25-story residential towers with apartments and retail are planned for the 4200 block of 12th Ave NE. The final building, at 12th Avenue NE between NE 41st and NE 42nd Street, will be a 21-story, 221-unit apartment building. Each of these is in the design review process and will be sent to a design board within the next few months.
The Hub U-District Brooklyn — not to be confused with the existing Hub U-District Seattle apartments on NE 50th Street and the Ave — will be a 25-story student housing tower with retail and green space located on Brooklyn Avenue NE just north of NE 45th Street. It hopes to be an inclusive and welcoming place for students in the neighborhood. To do this, the building plans allow for wider pedestrian sidewalks and placement adjacent to a new park in the area.
Another residential tower, proposed for NE 45th Street near the Ave hopes to liven up the north end of the U-District.
The site would include a public, open, and accessible green space with retail mixed in. The planned ADA accessible green space is community-oriented, with a garden, bike racks, cafe seating, and an elevated lookout point. The design board, which has included community members in the process, has decided it should include areas for local art installations, a bike repair station, a food-service window, and an area for food trucks.
All of the design concepts for upcoming projects can be viewed on the Seattle in Progress website.
