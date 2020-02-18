OID tabled one week more at board of directors meeting

Disclosure: Trevor Hunt works for The Daily and Kiran Singh has written for The Daily.
Another long meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors Feb. 13 saw further discussion — and further delay — on the proposal to create an Office of Inclusive Design.
The last discussion of the Office of Inclusive Design (OID) proposal two weeks prior ended with the bill being sent back to the task force to have lingering questions answered before the Personnel and Finance & Budget committees could review it before the end of the quarter. This week’s discussion ended in much the same way, with the bill being sent back to the task force to better gauge the office’s proposed constituencies and their needs.
After a brief conversation about the OID’s physical office space, the board then discussed the addition of an adviser from the Student Activities Office (SAO) to the office’s workflow.
Although initially hesitant, Student Disability Coalition (SDC) director and task force member Christine Lew agreed to look into the proposal after Board members Trevor Hunt, Daniella Calasanz Miño, and Kiran Singh all voiced support for SAO’s inclusion.
“I would really, really hate to have a situation where OID approves funding for an event but it turns out that by state law that we can’t fund that event, whether it be a partisan political event or a charity event or a philanthropy event,” Hunt said. “That's a terrible position to be put into and SAO is really good at catching those things.”
Ashley Cowan D’Ambrosio, the SDC’s previous director, spoke about the importance of a compact timeline.
“When I was working in the Student Disability commission, the fact that no one knew where to go for accommodations was a big piece,” she said. As a student who needed remote access, she said, that was not a request the Disabilities Service Office (DSO) could accommodate.
The OID, she said, is intended to serve any other student that similarly needs services that the DSO might not be able to provide. Because students might solicit the help of many different offices, lengthening planning times and being able to provide help quickly is a crucial part of the OID’s mission.
The difference between the OID and the DSO, Lew said, is that “the DSO is operating under a compliance mindset, so they will do what they have to do to comply with the ADA, which is why they have the 10-day [minimum advance accommodation request deadline].”
In response to concerns that the creation of the OID might increase the workload on an office that the SDC has previously said is understaffed and underfunded, Cooper Robertson explained that the UW will have to fund any requests given to the DSO in full or risk being out of compliance with federal law.
“That’s something I don’t believe the university would allow to happen,” Robertson said.
A question from Communications Director Ana Osorno launched the next phase of debate. Many of the OID’s constituencies — for example, working students, student parents, and commuters — could be well-served by the policies of remote access and asynchronous access, in which meetings are live-streamed and uploaded online for those who cannot physically attend. These policies were mentioned several times in previous meetings as examples of how the OID might benefit non-disabled students.
Osorno noted that the task force had been fairly firm in their commitment to the OID as structured, while also being focused mainly on disabled students rather than some of the other constituencies listed in the bill.
“Do you not think they should have had more hands-on [input] from other communities in order to ensure success or made a larger task force?” she asked.
Lew acknowledged that the OID’s proposal was disability-heavy.
“On the fact that there's going to be three employees that are expected to handle all these populations, and currently the task force still doesn't know how many populations there are and what their needs are and how we're going to support them,” Singh said. “I'm really struggling with that [since] we don't know who we're serving and how we're going to serve them.”
SDC Assistant Director Camille Hattwig said that because the resources the OID provides are helpful across community lines, whether it does or does not protect religious minorities “will not be the thing that fails or makes it fail or succeed.” For that reason, she said, the constituencies listed in the bill are those that would benefit from those resources.
“I would rather work on this more and deliver high quality [to] students than be failing students because we have set up three employees, not knowing who they’re expected to be serving and how they’re supposed to do that,” Singh said.
Robertson recommended referring the bill to the three committees — Personnel, Judicial, and Finance & Budget — that need to review the bill to pass and asking them to amend the proposal, including the constituencies, as needed with the understanding that the revisions be complete in time to pass the bill.
The bill was tabled 6-0 with one abstention.
Although Robertson said he understood that the various committees would not be able to fit the bill into their schedule until the end of the quarter, he also did not want to “[table] this discussion perpetually, where it’s like, ‘OK, we come back in two weeks, there’s not enough work done; let’s table it again, table it again, table it again.’”
“We all want to make sure that if we’re doing this, we’re doing this right and that we’re serving all of the students of these constituencies properly,” Kevin Mendez, ASUW vice president and chair of the OID task force said. “We need to hear from these constituents. And so — I’m the chair of the task force, and I kind of want to redo the membership list to directly reach out to all the people that are affected.”
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
