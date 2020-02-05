UW tells faculty not to ask students for documentation clearing them of coronavirus

Amid the recent coronavirus scare, several UW faculty members have asked students to provide documentation that they are not infected with the virus, according to an email obtained by The Daily.
The email sent by Provost Mark Richards to UW faculty notes there have been a “handful of instances” of students returning to class and being asked to give such proof.
Since the virus originated in Wuhan, China, and the UW has a strong population of students from the surrounding region, these requests for documentation raise questions of xenophobia, profiling, and bias.
Richards’ notes this problem in his email, saying “this request is inconsistent with UW best practices, and may be viewed as biased or in conflict with the UW’s Non-Discrimination Policy, Executive Order 31.”
He also cites the Faculty Council on Academic Standards Syllabus Guidelines, which states “Instructors are strongly discouraged from requiring medical or legal documentation from a student for any absences. Requiring such documentation places burdens on all parties involved.”
UW spokesperson Victor Balta declined to elaborate on the provost’s message.
“The message itself is our guidance to faculty and other instructors about what is and isn’t appropriate,” Balta wrote in an email Saturday. “Many people on campus are understandably concerned and some initial judgment was not in line with the University’s guidance.”
Students could have any number of sickness-related reasons for missing class aside from coronavirus, which has no confirmed cases within the UW community and only one in Washington state. The chances for person-to-person transmission is also low.
Three UW students were screened for possible coronavirus over the past week, but all tested negative. The last person was confirmed negative Jan 28.
The UW is also indefinitely restricting faculty, students, staff, and other personnel from travelling to China in an official capacity or using university resources, as announced Tuesday by Richards.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
