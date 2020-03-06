How the end of in-person classes due to novel coronavirus affects on-campus employees

The UW announced Friday morning it was ending in-person classes for the last two weeks of the quarter as a means of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and the first presumptive positive case of the virus on campus.
But what does all of this mean for students employed on campus?
The short answer is, it’s complicated. There doesn’t appear to be a uniform policy across the many employers on campus on how to handle work for the next two weeks given the range of tasks, from serving food at dining halls to tutoring to tech support.
“It’s not like all the folks that are not attending classes are gonna disappear,” President Ana Mari Cauce said in a press conference Friday. “They are still gonna be looking for ways to fill up their time. Some of them are very high energy folks and we want to be able to continue to provide for them to be able to participate in the campus community.”
Many workers remain up in the air about their schedules for the next couple weeks while also worried about exposure to the virus.
"We have to take into account that when we suspend operations, there are employees such as the folks who work in the Husky Den downstairs or the custodial staff, essentially hourly staff, who are no longer able to work, and so that’s meals for their families," ASUW President Kelty Pierce said in an interview before the class change.
An employee in Roosevelt Commons West, the building right next to the one housing the staff member who was the UW community’s first presumed positive case of COVID-19.
“It is definitely uncomfortable knowing that I may be in such close contact with the virus,” the staffer said in the email. “Although classes have been modified, I wish work operations were modified too... I don’t feel that I’m at any less risk now because I still have to work.”
The student worker, who files paperwork and greets guests, said her tasks didn’t change Friday.
UW Human Resources (UWHR) recently published guidance on how to work through COVID-19. Staff have access to the 24/7 employee assistance program, UW CareLink, for help on a variety of issues. They can also contact
"Most importantly, if you are feeling sick, please stay home and get well," a Friday evening email from UWHR reads
Before the closure, Housing and Food Services (HFS) was facing internal criticism from employees who felt it should be doing more to protect both staffers and the people they serve.
“It’s terrifying being a cashier and having to be in contact with hundreds of people every day, and not only because of our own safety, but because we have the responsibility put on our shoulders to protect the wider community and no one is telling us how to do that,” one employee said on the condition of anonymity as to avoid retribution.
When employees sent an email outlining concerns to their supervisor, they were met with calls to wash their hands and ensure food is handled safely.
“We are ultimately only able to follow the university’s stance on this,” their supervisor responded in an email obtained by The Daily.
Now the HFS-led parts of the HUB will be closed on Saturdays and hours are reduced to 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m starting Monday. Employees who work after 5 p.m. have had their shifts cut.
The HUB Games area of the building will still be open at its regular hours but student staff may be reduced to one or two employees at a time.
The Commuter & Transfer Commons (CTC), which provides services for students who have transferred to the UW or commute to campus, will close March 9 and remain closed until the start of spring quarter due to the coronavirus. Many other resources are also closing as a precaution.
Others, like Student Legal Services, are switching to only providing services remotely.
The Information School (iSchool) IT Help Desk, which consists of eight employees who work on a daily basis, helping students, faculty, and staff with any technology or equipment based problems will switch to a teleworking schedule, troubleshooting problems from home as opposed to coming to work, as professors make the switch to the new online-only format.
“This is a pretty significant change in protocol given the fact that there’s usually one or two employees on-site to monitor the status of servers and other hardware,” Jason Xu, a student assistant at the iSchool IT Help Desk, wrote in an email.
The dean of the iSchool, Anind Dey, also created a task force that would be responsible in the event of a hardware failure, disrupting online activity, to come back to campus and fix any problems. The employees on the task force are on it voluntarily.
The Odegaard Writing and Research Center (OWRC) will also remain open but will operate on a reduced schedule from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Remaining open alongside our library partners with what limited capacity we, as individuals, feel we can give, is the best option for both supporting writers and supporting tutors in their role as hourly employees who may or may not have the capacity to forego a week and a half of earnings,” an email sent to OWRC staff read.
“If this means that there are days or hours where OWRC is functionally shut down because no one can work, then so be it.”
Editor-In-Chief Mira Petrillo contributed reporting to this article.
Reach Science Editor Ash Shah and News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah @GoldsteinStreet
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.