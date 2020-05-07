The sun never sets on U.S. agricultural workers: UW study reveals thirst for reform

As global temperatures rise, consequences like melting ice caps, rising sea levels, and record highs have captured the public’s attention.
Climate change is one of the greatest threats to future generations, but a new study published by the UW and Stanford University shows that for agricultural workers, the threat may be even larger.
The study, published online in IOPscience journals, focuses on U.S. agricultural workers and how climate change could endanger their health and safety while on the job. It assesses the present and future heat conditions in areas across the United States with alarming results.
Their models estimate the number of unsafe working days will double by 2050 and triple by the end of the century. Additionally, with only 4 degrees Celsius of global warming, some areas will see the entirety of their growing season consist of unsafe days.
So what does this mean for agricultural workers? To find out, researchers Michelle Tigchelaar, David Battisti, and June Spector determined a “threshold level” of heat that would take into account the outdoor temperature as well as the metabolic heat created by physical activity. In this way, they were able to calculate the number of “unsafe” days that would occur based on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s safety requirement.
The researchers also investigated methods that could be adopted to mitigate the risk of heat, such as lighter clothing, slower pacing, longer breaks, and air-conditioned rest areas.
Battisti, an atmospheric sciences professor at the UW, explained that the only way to make crop picking safe for workers is to significantly reduce the hours they work in a day. However, in response to hiring more workers, food prices must increase, which simply isn’t a viable option for some.
“In the U.S., it means that you can’t do agriculture the way we’re doing it,” Battisti said. “It’s the only option if you don’t want to kill them.”
There are currently over one million agricultural workers employed in the United States, with the highest percentage concentrated in Washington, Oregon, California, and Florida. The industry brings in around $45 billion in addition to virtually all the fruits, nuts, grains, and vegetables that span the produce section of the grocery store.
These workers are an important aspect of the global economy, yet they are under the highest risk not only in terms of job safety, but social safety as well.
Although numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show over 850,000 employed agricultural workers, it is believed this number excludes those who are undocumented, self-employed, or unpaid family members. In another study of agricultural workers, more than three-quarters of the 5,342 workers surveyed were foreign-born, and 71% reported not speaking English well.
The average education of the workers was around the eighth-grade level, and fewer than half have health insurance through their employer. The number one difficulty workers had in regard to health care was cost, due to a third of farmworkers having incomes below the federal poverty line.
Additionally, the most “socially vulnerable” of farmworkers are located in the global South, which is also considered to be the most susceptible to climate change.
Systemic changes are increasingly necessary to eliminate climate change and to help those who are most vulnerable, according to the study.
“[The study is] an opportunity to open up the question, ‘where do we want to be in 20 years?’ and ‘how do we get there?’” Battisti said.
There is the question of climate change and how to reduce the impact as a society and asking how individuals can help those who are especially at risk.
Tigchelaar also highlighted the importance of person-first studies regarding climate change.
“Climate justice is about illuminating the structures that make people more vulnerable,” Tigchelaar said. “Studies like these can at least highlight why they need to have a stronger voice and priority.”
Reach contributing writer Phoebe Harris at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @phoebemh
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.