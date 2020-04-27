Virtual career center is ready to help students

Searching for jobs or internships is always a stressful process. Add in the presence of a global pandemic, and students have a particularly challenging situation.
For that reason, the UW Career & Internship Center is still running online and is there to help students out.
“We want to provide every opportunity we can right now for employers and students to connect,” the center’s Executive Director Briana Randall said.
According to Randall, the center has been able to translate almost every single service they normally provide to a virtual format so that they can keep serving students remotely.
Career coaches are still available for one-on-one appointments through Zoom. Drop-in appointments are also being offered virtually Monday through Friday and can be booked at least two hours prior to a desired time.
Zoom webinars have replaced in-person workshops, with the usual topics like writing resumes and creating LinkedIn profiles still available. However, there are also new webinars tailored specifically for the current job climate, such as “Job Searching in an Uncertain Economy” and “Preparing for Virtual Interviews.”
Sign-ups for coaching appointments, webinars, and other online events can be found on Handshake.
Handshake, as well as other websites like LinkedIn, has become particularly critical for finding jobs and internships with most of the country ordered to stay at home.
To that end, Emma O’Neill-Myers, associate director of employer and student engagement at the center, said having a “robust and articulated online presence” is essential.
“Really use those online portals like LinkedIn to replicate your ability to advocate for yourself and network with individuals,” O’Neill-Myers said.
With regards to the overall job market, Randall said that despite the global uncertainty, there are still opportunities out there and students should keep searching and applying. According to UW data, there were 323 jobs and 75 internships posted on Handshake the week of April 13, for example.
Another online opportunity is the first-ever virtual job fair scheduled for May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will be able to interact with employers through the “vFairs” virtual event platform and can sign up at uw.vfairs.com.
While the prospect of virtual job fairs, and even online interviews down the road, can seem daunting, O’Neill-Myers said that the approach should be the same as if it were in person.
Students should still come prepared by researching employers and formulating thoughtful questions to ask. They should also make sure to dress professionally if they will be on camera.
O'Neill-Myers said one difference with online interviews is that students have to think about their backdrop and the space from which they will interview. It should be as clean, quiet, and as distraction-free as possible. Students can use appointments with career coaches as opportunities to test out their virtual setups.
But jobs and internships are not the only ways to spend your summer being productive, Randall and O'Neill-Myers say.
“Sometimes something that’s not called an internship, and in some cases can perhaps look less glamorous on a resume, will actually be much better in helping students develop skills,”Randall said. “I want students to focus on skill development rather than what an experience is called.”
The UW directly asked employers for skills they want to see in workers and compiled a list that can be found on the center's website. O'Neill-Myers said that these skills, which include initiative, communication, and critical thinking, are all very broad-based rather than specific skills that require certain courses or a particular major.
O’Neill-Myers gave volunteering and online courses as examples of opportunities other than internships that can still help with skill development.
Whichever route students decide to go, Randall and O’Neill-Myers encouraged people to use the multitude of resources that the Career & Internship Center provides.
“I know this process can be intimidating in the best of times,” O’Neill-Myers said. “And we’re here to help.”
For a comprehensive list of virtual Career Center resources, visit their website.
