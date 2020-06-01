You are the owner of this article.
Seattle protest of police brutality goes south after peaceful demonstration

A protester lifts their hands in non-violent protest, wearing a shirt with the names of several Black Americans recently killed, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, and Philando Castile.

Saturday afternoon in the pouring rain, thousands of peaceful protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to demonstrate a non-violent outcry over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, in addition to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was fatally shot by two white men while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, and Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her home by police in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

“The Defiant Walk Against Injustice” was initiated in response to a series of incidents of police brutality on black individuals in recent weeks, leading to calls for law enforcement to act in accordance with “de-escalating and keeping the peace.” 

Undeterred by the risks of COVID-19, protesters stood in masks. The majority of the crowd stood at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Pine Street but spanned blocks as throngs of demonstrators came from all directions chanting phrases like, “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black Lives Matter.” 

The march officially began at 3 p.m., but protesters responded with unease minutes before the hour as a mass law enforcement presence made up of several local police departments  materialized in the center of the crowd, creating a distinct break in the organized groups of protesters. 

The organizers’ initial plan was to march south toward the courthouse. However, law enforcement, yielding their batons, demanded that the crowd “move back,” forcing protesters to turn around and head northeast toward I-5.

Demonstrators could be seen swiveling their heads searching for anyone who appeared to be leading the crowd. Seemingly apprehensive, the group continued advancing northeast when loud bangs were heard from the Westlake Center. Simultaneously, protesters broke from the southbound throng, running toward the northern protesters with tears streaming down their faces and pepper spray drenching their clothes. 

Scorched American flags lay discarded on the sidewalk during the George Floyd protests in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020.

Tear gas canisters could be seen sprawled on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Stewart Street with more being thrown through the air as protesters began running in all different directions throughout the later afternoon and into the evening.

Demonstrators, meanwhile, pushed toward the southbound freeway entrance with a loud chant of “No justice, no peace.” 

Two African American women stood on a wall above the protesters chanting the names of their family members taken by the Seattle Police. 

“Even though my people may be unarmed, they still get killed,” one told The Daily. “What happened to de-escalation of the situations?”

Demonstrators lined the freeway overpasses at about 4 p.m. while hundreds of people marched down the freeway ramp, stopping traffic. They stood in front of cars chanting, “Say her name. Breonna Taylor.” 

Scores of protesters make a display of solidarity as they stop traffic along I-5 Southbound during the George Floyd memorial protests in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020.

Drivers on the freeway honked in solidarity, with some getting out of their cars to high-five protesters. 

Underneath the I-5 overpass stood a group of law enforcement while protesters stood with their hands up chanting, “We can’t breathe.” Armed police began advancing across the highway lanes, once again demanding that people move back. In resistance, demonstrators knelt or laid on the ground continuing their chants, “Say his name: George Floyd.”

At approximately 4:30 p.m., after tear gas and batons had been used to further disperse the protesters, a police car in front of the downtown Nordstrom was set ablaze. 

The flames from burning police vehicles are reflected in puddles at the intersection of Fifth and Pine during the George Floyd memorial protests on May 30, 2020. As the protest escalated, Mayor Jenny Durkan imposed a 5 p.m. curfew on the city of Seattle.

The crowd appeared to grow more frustrated with the way police were responding as two other vehicles were set ablaze and two AR-15 rifles were stolen from police vehicles. 

Both weapons were later recovered by police.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., Mayor Jenny Durkan released a statement issuing a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. city-wide curfew. The curfew was also in place Sunday. Some demonstrators were seen traveling up 5th Ave to leave the scene but were met with heavy police presence. 

Around 6:30 p.m., law enforcement ramped up tear gas usage to further disperse the remaining protesters who in clouds of tear gas, continued chanting, “No justice, no peace,” while surrounding stores had windows broken in and were being looted.

The Seattle Police Department said early Sunday morning that it had arrested 27 individuals connected to the demonstrations.

“We are here trying to get the word out about what's going on in our city, not just other cities,” one protester said. “We understand what's going on with George Floyd is very important and you can’t have justice in one place and not fix the injustice elsewhere. These officers are not prosecuted for murder. We’re out here stuck with no answers, where’s the closure?”

