U-District renaissance or downfall?

At the end of a tight aisle of hammers and painting tools is a dimly lit backroom where you can find Dean Hardwick, the fourth-generation owner of Hardwick & Sons at the corner of Roosevelt and 42nd. Opened in 1932, Hardwick’s has been a U-District institution for almost 90 years, selling almost anything you can imagine a hardware store should carry, and more.
“For some oddball things, the big box store will send people down to us,” Hardwick said. Though they sometimes do get customers from The Home Depot, that doesn’t mean that business is booming.
“In the last two years, I’ve had to support [the business] out of my own pocket, so it’s been negative,” Hardwick said. “I’ve been working for negative $4 an hour.”
In recent years, the U-District has seen the closure of small business after small business, notably Sureshot Espresso, University Seafood & Poultry, and Pho Tran, alongside new developments, such as the coming light rail station and a 24-story high-rise in the same block as Safeway, which may soon close to make way for even more development.
“There is a fear of displacement with all of the rapid change and growth,” Daniel Lokic, economic development manager for the U District Partnership (UDP), said. “A lot of the business owners I’ve talked to are excited about this new growth because it gives opportunities for new customers.”
In addition to more people coming through the U-District by way of the Link, six new residential towers planned for the area will also attract more people to live, work, and play in the neighborhood.
Lois Ko, UDP board secretary and owner of Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery, located right next to one of the future entrances of the new Link station, is excited to see more foot traffic with the station’s opening in 2021 and more people moving into the new residential high-rises.
“It’s hard to survive on the Ave because of the influx and outflux of our community,” Ko said, referring to the decrease in UW students during the summertime to support area businesses. “Once we have more people who are actually living here, I am hoping that this drastic swarm of all the students leaving will kind of level out so that [businesses] can survive better.”
Many U-District business owners welcome incoming changes in the area, recognizing it as a way to expand their customer base. Some, however, have expressed concern about the fast pace of change coming to the area and the way the city of Seattle is changing the zoning in the area to allow for taller buildings.
Chris Peterson, owner of Cafe Allegro, and Rick McLaughlin, leader of the U District Small Business Association and owner of Big Time Brewery, look at the coming changes with skepticism, afraid that the city’s actions are coming too fast without taking time to see the impact it has on small businesses.
“The level of upzoning here is greater than any other place in the city,” Peterson said. “Why go further until we see the initial result of that upzone? Let’s build it out and see what that looks like before we go ahead and do another round of it.”
Rezoning property does not only mean that taller buildings are allowed to be built on that land but also reevaluates the property value and thus makes property taxes increase, oftentimes at the expense of the current tenants who have contracts that make them responsible for those taxes.
“Upzoning and changes in the area should be done in a way that respects the community and culture,” McLaughlin said. “Economic development should not come at the expense of people who have been here for a long time. Imagine paying for 24 invisible stories above you as a small-business owner.”
Priced out of their space and unable to come to a deal with their landlords, businesses are then forced to shut down and restart their livelihoods.
To the dismay of Hardwick, the property his store sits on was sold for $17.2 million according to King County records. Unable to keep up with property taxes and changes in consumer buying habits, he was forced to sell his beloved second home, a place he had hoped to pass onto his children and grandchildren.
Hardwick was keen to share his family’s history in the area and how the store was shaped by his belief in fairness as well as his passion for art.
“The store you see now was a 40-year effort on my part and my brothers,” Hardwick said. “It is an expression of our artistic ability, but will all be gone by the end of the summer. All that hard effort will be going to the dump.”
Closing this coming summer, the Hardwick family plans to leave Seattle for Post Falls, Idaho, where they will start their business all over again. They are currently building another store with most of the proceeds of the sale.
Despite being forced out of his longtime location, Hardwick seems to have come to terms with the sale.
“It’s not worth getting all too mad about because there is so much more to life,” he said.
Reach reporter Timothy Phung at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TimPhung
