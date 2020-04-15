Additional transit reductions in store

April 13 marked another round of COVID-19 related public transit service reductions for the Seattle area, including the cancellation of several routes serving the U District.
While this may not impact students enrolled in classes remotely, it does add to the anxiety of the front-line essential workers regionwide.
These reductions are due to an overwhelming decrease in ridership. For example, King County Metro is down 75%, according to spokesperson Jeff Switzer.
“Most U-District bus routes continue to operate,” Switzer said in an email. “However, with the stay [at] home order in place, we have fewer riders to transport.”
He advised riders to refer to an online list of impacted routes, and to follow the King County Metro blog for any further updates.
Switzer also noted that outside of downtown Seattle, the UW is the single largest travel destination for riders in the region.
John Gallagher of Sound Transit, which operates both ST Express bus routes and Link light rail service throughout the Puget Sound region, said ridership is down 85% systemwide.
While he did not have specifics for what the ridership change has been at the UW Station, Gallagher said in an email, “because the station serves the [UW] Medical Center, it is an important part of the essential services that [the] Link provides for front-line workers.”
“During this crisis, a number of bus trips are seeing little or no ridership at certain times of the day,” Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath said in an April 7 press release.
Community Transit, which operates the 800-series routes connecting the UW and downtown Seattle to communities in Snohomish County, noted that “the agency’s new reduced service schedule will represent a total reduction of approximately 30% over regular bus service levels.”
These cuts include the 800-series routes, which in particular will have substantial trip cuts due to low ridership, according to the public transit authority.
“We are temporarily canceling some of those trips to operate more efficiently and focus on routes that riders are using for essential travel,” Heath said.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” emergency order notes that all travel, including on public transit, should be limited to only that which is deemed essential.
The continued severity of the cuts to service for the weeks to come is still unknown, even as the burden on those who rely on it most becomes heavier.
“As for additional reductions: none is planned at this time,” Gallagher said. “However, the agency and its partners that operate our services (King County Metro, Community Transit and Pierce Transit) are regularly reviewing staffing availability to ensure that we can maintain the current level of service.”
For many front-line workers, with roles varying from QFC cashiers and emergency room nurses to the transit operators themselves, public transit is a lifeline: the only way of traveling to work and back home again. Adjusting to constantly-changing bus schedules only adds to the complexities of these essential jobs during this time.
The only certain way to help those workers and keep transit operating safely for them, according to health officials? Stay home.
Reach reporter Austin Van Der Veen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avanderbean
