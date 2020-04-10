Graduating seniors lament UW decision on commencement

Students learned earlier this week that the UW made the decision to replace the usual graduation ceremony with an online commencement combined with the Bothell and Tacoma campuses. The class of 2020 was also invited to participate in the class of 2021’s commencement next June.

Many UW seniors have voiced frustration about the decision itself, the delivery of the announcement, and a lack of transparency about what went into the decision. An online petition to delay rather than cancel the in-person commencement, which began circulating shortly after the email was sent out to students, collected over 2,000 signatures in its first few hours. As of Friday afternoon, the petition had almost 7,000 signatures.

The petition, started by a group of four graduating seniors, has accumulated pages of comments from both students and parents. One of them is Arabella Nidoy, a fifth-year senior from Silverdale majoring in accounting and information systems through the Foster School of Business.

Like many of those at the UW, she experienced her fair share of highs and lows. She got a letter of rejection from the Foster school before being told instead that she got in, dealt with unexpected changes in her financial aid award, and found a close-knit community in her multicultural sorority, Sigma Psi Zeta. For Nidoy, walking the stage was supposed to be a representation of these hurdles and achievements, and being invited to the class of 2021’s graduation felt like “an afterthought.”

“I’m first generation so I’m literally the first person in my family to go to a huge university like this and to actually say I’m graduating and I get to walk across the stage is a huge deal not just for me but for my parents, for my siblings since they all look up to me,” she said. “Obviously this is not in my control but I feel like a huge part of it feels like I’m letting a lot of people down.”

President Ana Mari Cauce said in an interview the decision to do a joint commencement with the class of 2021 isn’t final, and that the administration is open to doing two separate ceremonies if enough 2020 graduates show interest, but that call won’t be made until closer to June 2021.

Washington State University rescheduled their commencement for Saturday, Aug. 8, and Seattle University rescheduled for Oct. 9-11. Cauce said that dates this early held too much uncertainty for a graduation of UW’s size, which typically brings about 60,000 people together.

She said the administration also considered a date in December, when students were likely to have breaks in work, but that weather in Seattle was a large concern because unlike WSU or SU, UW graduation takes place outdoors.

“It should be fine by next June, I feel comfortable telling people to plan,” Cauce said. “I mean am I 100%? Of course not, but I just don’t have that comfort level in the fall and even in early winter.”

Vice president of Student Life Denzil Suite said the decision was “absolutely not an afterthought” and wanted to make sure students had the option both to mark the end of their time at UW when they finish classes in the spring, and have the ability to walk across the stage.

“I can see how in retrospect saying ‘You’re invited to attend the 2021’ sounds like ‘Hey come on in and sit down’ and that it may not have given the right impression,” Cauce said. “It’s about full participation, and we will be talking to students about what they think that would look like and what they want it to look like.”

The final decision on whether there will be two ceremonies or one will ultimately be made with thought to the look and feel of the ceremony and the amount of student participation, not cost.

“Cost never entered into the discussion or the determination to move forward with this plan. Never once did someone say ‘What did this cost’ or ‘How much was at stake,’” Suite said. “Never once was it a consideration.”

Colby Easton, 34, is a computer science and software engineering student at Bothell. He said that he feels more of a sense of “resignation” at the decision than anything, and is sympathetic to the hard decisions that had to be made.

“They’re doing the best that they can in a bad situation,” he said.

Reach reporter Emma Scher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emma_scherr

