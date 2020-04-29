Porta-Potties and wash centers placed in front of U-Heights to aid in hygiene relief for the unhoused

Two sets of port-a-potties and wash centers were placed in front of the U-Heights Center facing the west side of the Ave on 50th Street to aid in hygiene relief for the unhoused.
With the closure of community centers and other facilities, people experiencing homelessness have lost a basic necessity: access to a bathroom.
UW alum David Delgado, outreach care coordinator for the U-District, has been advocating for installation of toilets and wash centers to be placed around the neighborhood to fill the gap.
While hygiene is always a necessity for the unhoused, now more than ever, having access to washing centers and a bathroom is proving to be crucial.
COVID-19 is not the only public health crisis raging in Seattle. Ever since a hepatitis A outbreak occurred a little over two years ago in San Diego, the spread of the disease has been threatening homeless populations across the country, especially in urban areas along the west coast.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says hepatitis A is usually transmitted through contaminated food or water or other means.
Hepatitis A can also be spread through unintentional ingestion of the virus due to contamination by stool from an infected person. This leaves the unhoused community living on the streets at high risk of infection.
Every night, between 5,000 to 6,000 people sleep on the street due to lack of shelters or housing for people, Chief Seattle Club executive director Colleen Echohawk said. One of the many repercussions of COVID-19 is that public spaces are shut down. Libraries, community centers, and coffee shops are all closed; all the places where those thousands of people would go to the bathroom are no longer available.
Echohawk said she’s seen people having to go to the bathroom on the curb in Pioneer Square and added that women who are menstruating also don’t have access to a bathroom.
“It's not only unsanitary for the whole community, it’s incredibly dehumanizing to know that is the only space to go to the bathroom,” Echohawk said.
Delgado thinks concerns of the unsheltered community have been overlooked amid the myriad issues related to the pandemic.
“Coronavirus is not discriminating between whether you’re unhoused or using,” Delgado said. “Everyone is being affected by it. When there is an outbreak within the unhoused community, I don’t think it gets the public’s attention.”
Two more port-a-potties and wash centers were placed near Interstate 5 on 45th Street.
Delgado said he would like to see more work be done toward providing resources for the unhoused in the U-District and around Seattle.
“As their environment becomes more hostile, we need more than just wash and bathroom use resources but also access to food.”
Reach reporter Beth Cassidy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_BethCassidy_
