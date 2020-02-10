ASUW Board of Directors moves to increase student representation in individual schools and colleges

The week after one of their longest meetings of the year, the ASUW Board of Directors had a short meeting focused on funding events and creating a task force to further student governments within individual schools and colleges at the UW.
Task force for student participation in college and school governance
Board Bill 4.13, proposed by Director of University Affairs Sam Akeyo, proposes a task force designed to “[explore] models for student involvement in college/school governance, including the establishment of college advisory councils with a majority student membership that specialize in student issues,” according to the proposal.
Essentially, Akeyo said, while the ASUW has had historically positive relations with university administration, the ASUW “hasn’t had the best relationship” with the UW’s 18 individual schools and colleges.
Student governance within these schools is often piecemeal, Akeyo noted, with some schools having students on their college councils and others having separate councils for student voices.
“We’re trying to represent a very diverse group of people at this huge, huge college, and our council is made of 10 members,” Sophie Muro, the chair of the College of Arts and Sciences Advisory Council for Students, said. “So if we were able to connect more centrally with ASUW, it would help us broaden our width of representation and opinion just by using some of the resources that the ASUW has to connect with our students.”
Other passed legislation
Board Bill 3.33 appropriates $2,000 for Chi Sigma’s event, Music 4 Life, to be held May 2.
Board Bill 3.34 appropriates $2,800 for Swing Kids’ Swing Kids Quarter Dances, to be held Feb. 8 and March 5.
Other notes
The Residential Community Student Association’s (RCSA) director of government affairs Mia Belting reminded the board that applications for the RCSA Executive Board close on Wednesday, the same day the RCSA president-elect is to be announced after voting closes Sunday. Wednesday, she said, is also when the proposed HFS rate increases will be presented to the various residence hall councils.
Chair of the Elections Administration Committee (EAC) David Frantz gave a brief presentation on the EAC and their recent activities, which include numerous outreach and volunteer events. Frantz also unveiled the EAC’s theme for 2020, which harkens back to the counterculture movements of the 1960s, evoking traces of the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.
“Elections are going to be on 4/20 this year for spring quarter,” Frantz said. “So we were like, ‘What can we do with that? Where does that go?’ Hippies, innovation, political engagement — that took us to 1960. So that’s how we ended up here. Flower power. Hippie Huskies.”
Those wishing to preview the new theme can visit the EAC website here.
Director of communications Ana Osorno reported the existence of a “hidden game on the hours website page that no one knew about.” The game was reportedly created by the ASUW’s first webmaster, and had been hidden away until the ASUW’s new webmaster discovered it within 24 hours of being appointed.
