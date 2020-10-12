ASUW Board of Directors discusses UWPD partnership at Oct. 8 meeting

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) met digitally last week to discuss the ASUW’s relationship with the UW Police Department (UWPD) in light of changing attitudes on policing.
The ASUW currently collaborates with the UWPD via the Student Safety Advisory Board, which the UWPD calls “invaluable in guiding the mission to achieve our shared vision.”
According to director of campus partnerships Waleed Khan, the advisory board consists of students discussing student safety with the UWPD as well as any issues that are happening on campus.
Previous products of the partnership include the Safe Zone app, which allows users to remotely call for assistance in an emergency.
“Anything that students would want, they’re there to listen to you,” Khan said. “[They are] open to any students who want to come.”
However, the ASUW’s support of the Black Student Union (BSU) and its demands to “disarm and divest from UWPD” could change the nature of that relationship.
“[UWPD] want[s] to continue this conversation with the rest of [the] Board and ASUW, just to get your opinion on the student safety advisory board and if we should even have it this year,” Khan said, citing ongoing protests and police policy changes.
Director of university affairs Clara Coyote expressed concerns with the advisory board’s current structure.
“If Black students in particular don’t feel safe around UWPD and UWPD is in the room, I think they don’t feel safe to express that,” Coyote said, noting her status as “a listener” among Black communities.
Khan said he had made it clear to the UWPD in meetings with them that the student safety advisory board is not meant to be a debate. Rather, he said, the advisory board is a forum for listening to students and creating action items.
In response, Khan said, the UWPD proposed a format in which they either “stop by or split it up” in order to respect students and their space. These proposals were echoed by Coyote, who suggested having the UWPD at the meetings by invitation or on designated days.
Several BOD members also expressed interest in expanding the size of the advisory board by adding members, changing to open membership, or asking the BSU to send a representative.
Other notes
The BOD was joined by Nicole Walter, campus organizer for the UW chapter of the Washington Public Interest Research Group.
“We’ve helped over 2 million young people register to vote, and have made over 3 million get-out-the-vote contacts since starting our campaign in the ‘80s,” Walter said. This year’s efforts, conducted in conjunction with the ASUW Office of Government Relations, have registered over 400 students to vote, according to Walter.
The ASUW will begin a campaign to recruit interns, volunteers, and committee members starting Monday.
The BOD passed Board Bill 3.02, which caps the BOD’s discretionary fund at $1,500 for fall quarter. Discretionary funds are typically used by the BOD to cover costs related to carrying out its duties — for example, covering travel costs if the ASUW president needs to go to Olympia.
In previous years, the discretionary fund was set for the whole year and was typically set at about $10,000, according to finance and budget director Alece Stancin. This year, however, the ASUW’s in-person activity has been significantly curtailed; because of the potential for this activity and associated costs to rise sharply should the UW return to in-person operations, Stancin decided to set the cap quarterly.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
