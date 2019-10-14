Board of Regents discuss President Cauce’s contract, Climate Survey

As Ana Mari Cauce is reaching the end of her five-year contract as president, the question of her future is no longer in doubt. At the Oct. 10 meeting in Allen Library’s Peterson Room, the UW Board of Regents (BOR) announced that it was nearing a deal to keep her on for another five years.
During her report at the meeting, Cauce thanked the BOR for the opportunity to continue serving in her position. While acknowledging that the work is strenuous at times, ultimately, it is her “honor to serve as the school’s president.”
The rest of her speech focused on the excitement surrounding new beginnings on campus, specifically referencing the opening of the new Burke Museum on Oct. 12.
“We’re going to have a really good year,” she said.
Other BOR members gave their own prepared remarks for the opening meeting of the school year, many of whom had optimistic tones.
After three years as a member of the BOR, newly appointed chair Joel Benoliel confidently gave his own first address. He discussed many of their past accomplishments during his time there, from new academic buildings on campus to a successful period of “capital collecting.”
However, he didn’t shy away from the fact that the group still has a lot of work to do. Much of the capital that the school receives is “earmarked for certain uses on or off campus,” leaving the university leadership with the unique problem of having enough money but not in the right places.
To solve the problem, Benoliel pledged to institute creative strategies to raise funds for the tasks that the administration has flagged as high priority on campus, such as building maintenance and earthquake preparation.
With these solutions, “we can build the future we want to see,” Benoliel said.
Regent Joanne R. Harrell then addressed the BOR to report the developments of the last Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee meeting. She outlined their work to create a plan across all three campuses to ensure that underrepresented groups have a voice and that no one is left out of the college experience.
Harrell further explained that the UW Climate Survey had recently been rolled out and that the committee was anxiously awaiting the results to come back in a month. The survey, which was pushed out to all students, staff, and faculty at the three UW campuses Oct. 8, is meant to establish a bench mark from which the university can grow and “continuously improve the climate” across all three campuses.
The survey is anonymous and attempts to gauge “current attitudes, behaviors and standards of employees and students concerning the access for, inclusion of and level of respect for individual and group needs, abilities and potential.”Come Nov. 8, the closing date of the survey, Harrell and her group will be ready to analyze the information and give a report to the BOR at the next meeting.
CEO of UW Medicine, Dr. Paul Ramsey, also presented on the UW Medicine budget. While the budget is not on the same pace as last year, Ramsey explained that numbers have not yet been updated for the last two quarters. He also reported a recent $50 million donation from the Garvey family to set up a specialized brain research institute.
The next BOR meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Gerberding Hall, Room 142. Meetings are open to the public.
